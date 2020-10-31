Brinkmann takes charge to help Borgia beat Cor Jesu, reach state tournament for 21st time

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Ella Brinkmann jumped high in the air and slammed the helpless volleyball as hard as she could.
It clanked off the side of her hand and sailed right into the net.
The Borgia junior slugger hitter could only smile — and laugh.
It likely was her only mistake of the afternoon.
Brinkmann pounded home a career-high 33 kills to lead Borgia to a 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19 win over Cor Jesu in a Class 5 girls volleyball quarterfinal Saturday.
The Knights (28-4-2) moved on to face Nixa (32-3) in the state semifinal round at 6 p.m. Thursday at Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Borgia, the defending Class 3 champion, is looking for its 12th state crown in its 21st final four appearance. Nixa won last season's Class 4 title and both bumped into Class 5 in Missouri's new expanded postseason format.
The 5-foot-8 Brinkmann helped make the trip down I-55 possible for the Knights with an eye-popping performance.
She surpassed her previous career-high of 32 kills, which came in a five-set contest against Hermann on Oct. 19.
"That's just Ella being Ella," Borgia junior setter Annie Arand said. "We see it all the time — it's no big deal to us."
Brinkmann's partial whiff in the middle of the fourth set brought some chuckles from her teammates. She had been so precise the entire match.
No one is perfect.
Brinkman has garnered the nickname "Houdini" from assistant coach Brad Bruns because "she's magic with the volleyball," he said.
That magic was on full display on Saturday.
"We tried to stop her," Cor Jesu coach Keith Price said. "That was our plan."
Brinkmann took charge midway through the second set with her team down a set and tied 15-15. She reeled off three successive kills before a double block from Kaitlyn Patke and Caroline Glastetter pumped Borgia's lead to 22-18.
Cor Jesu (12-1) battled back to tie 24-24 and could have taken a commanding lead in sets. But another block from Glastetter after a serve from Arand broke the tie. The set-clinching point came on a net violation.
Brinkmann took her magic to the service line to reel off four successive points in the third set. The Knights never trailed after consecutive kills by Brinkmann and Lynsey Batson pushed the advantage to 9-4.
Batson, Patke and junior Lily Brown took over in the fourth set as the Chargers concentrated on double-blocking Brinkmann.
Cor Jesu bolted out to an 11-9 lead behind the hitting of Jacqueline Beville, who had 11 kills.
But Borgia went on a 7-0 run to regain control. Glastetter added three kills to run. Brown also chipped in with a key kill.
Fittingly, Brinkman ended the 1 hour and 49 minute-affair with her record-breaking kill.
"I'm so proud of how we all played," Brinkmann said. "Cor Jesu was good, they came out ready. But we knew it wasn't something we could lose our heads about. We had to stay in the game."
Brinkmann tweaked her left knee earlier in the day in a 25-19, 25-14, 24-26, 25-16 sectional victory against Jackson.
It didn't slow her down.
"She's amazing, the things she can do," Borgia coach C.J. Steiger said. "We've just grown to expect that from her."
The Knights went through a difficult run to reach the state tournament. They outlasted perennial toughie Lafayette in the district final before knocking out the pesky Chargers.
"It was a bloodbath of a path," Arand said. "But we're still not done yet. We can't let up now — we've still got to keep pushing."
Brown agreed, "This is pretty impressive — but we can't stop here."
The Knights have been bumped up two classes due to the MSHSAA success factor.
Yet they have hardly missed a beat.
"I'm just so proud of the heart of our girls," Steiger said. "How they've come together through all the tough times. Welcome to Class 5, the talent is so amazing. It's everything we thought it would be and more."
