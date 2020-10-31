Brinkmann takes charge to help Borgia beat Cor Jesu, reach state tournament for 21st time

Cor Jesu bolted out to an 11-9 lead behind the hitting of Jacqueline Beville, who had 11 kills.

But Borgia went on a 7-0 run to regain control. Glastetter added three kills to run. Brown also chipped in with a key kill.

Fittingly, Brinkman ended the 1 hour and 49 minute-affair with her record-breaking kill.

"I'm so proud of how we all played," Brinkmann said. "Cor Jesu was good, they came out ready. But we knew it wasn't something we could lose our heads about. We had to stay in the game."

Brinkmann tweaked her left knee earlier in the day in a 25-19, 25-14, 24-26, 25-16 sectional victory against Jackson.

It didn't slow her down.

"She's amazing, the things she can do," Borgia coach C.J. Steiger said. "We've just grown to expect that from her."

The Knights went through a difficult run to reach the state tournament. They outlasted perennial toughie Lafayette in the district final before knocking out the pesky Chargers.

"It was a bloodbath of a path," Arand said. "But we're still not done yet. We can't let up now — we've still got to keep pushing."