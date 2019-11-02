Borgia sophomore Lily Brown celebrates a point during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia sophomore Lily Brown passes during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Annie Arand returns a St. Dominic shoot during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Ella Brinkmann returns a St. Dominic serve during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Caroline Glastetter hits during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Lynsey Batson goes up for a hit during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia coach CJ Steiger cheers on his team during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Ella Brinkmann sets up for a hit during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Audrey Weber gets a hit past Borgia during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Olivia Skiljan returns a serve during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Ella Boeding serves during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Lynsey Batson follows through on a hit during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Lynsey Batson (8) and Borgia's Ella Brinkmann (5) block St. Dominic's Briana Pulliam's hit during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Alicia Baylard returns a serve during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Annie Arand reacts to a St. Dominic point during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Lily Brown nudges the ball over the net during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Caroline Glastetter calls for the ball during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Audrey Weber hits during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia fans react to a big play during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia senior Abby Lynn serves during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Anna Eckelkamp serves during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Borgia team celebrates winning a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Anna Eckelkamp serves during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
during a Class 3 quarterfinal volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
BEL-NOR — Borgia sophomore Lily Brown wasn't quite pleased with her performance during the recently completed regular season.
"I was struggling most of the year," the 5-foot-10 outside hitter admitted.
Her teammates disagree wholeheartedly with that self-evaluation.
"That's just Lily being Lily," explained sophomore hitter Ella Brinkmann. "She's been just what we needed."
Different opinions aside, there was no disputing Brown's performance on Saturday.
The transfer from Kirkwood High pounded home six kills and turned in a trio of big plays down the stretch to lead the Knights to a 25-19, 25-21 win over St. Dominic in a Class 3 state quarterfinal match at Incarnate Word Academy.
Borgia (29-4) advanced to the state tournament for the 20th time in school history. The Washington-based school will be making its second successive trip to the final four after a third-place finish last fall.
The Knights will join Windsor (17-10-3), Logan-Rogersville (33-4) and St. Michael the Archangel (21-9-2) in final four pool play on Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. They will be looking for their 11th state championship and first since 2013.
Brown, a newcomer on a veteran unit, came through during crunch time in the biggest match of the season.
"I knew my team needed me," Brown said. "So, I brought it out."
Brown was second on the squad in kills during the regular season, but felt she should have contributed a lot more.
"She started off real strong and then hit a little bit of a lull," Borgia coach C.J. Steiger said. "But we couldn't ask for a better time for her to get hot."
Brown banded together with Brinkmann to form a deadly one-two punch at the net. Brinkmann finished with a team-high seven kills.
At first, Brown wasn't sure how she would fit in as the new girl on the block. It didn't take long for her to make friends, both on and off the court.
"Knowing they went to state last year, it was kind of nerve-racking, me just coming in," Brown said. "They all welcomed me and were so nice to me. Now, we're all best friends."
Brown has turned out to be the missing piece to an already strong puzzle.
"Lily was so on today," said senior setter Abby Lynn, who ran the offense to perfection. "She was just hammering the ball. So I set her as much as I could."
Brown played a leading role in a 13-2 blitz that helped the Knights overcome an early deficit in the opening set.
St. Dominic (26-9), behind the hitting of junior Audrey Weber, bolted in front 8-3 and held a 9-6 advantage before Brinkmann and Brown went to work.
Brinkmann started the run with a kill and then added an an ace. Lynn tied the contest with a well-placed tip. Brinkmann chipped in with another floor-rattling spike to set the stage for Brown's outburst. Her tip pushed the lead to 12-9 and she followed with a kill for a four-point advantage. Lynsey Batson's block and two more kills from Brown closed out the salvo.
The Crusaders got to within 23-19, but Kaitlyn Patke helped the Knights regain the momentum with a strong hit down the line. Brown closed out the opener with a hard-driving kill.
Borgia used a 12-6 run to break a 13-13 tie in the nightcap. Brown highlighted the streak with a well-executed off-speed tip for a 22-20 lead. Brinkmann's back-to-back drives closed out the 51-minute match.
Lynn, who will continue her career at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, did an excellent job of spreading out the offense. Her ability to smartly use her large cache of weapons was the difference in the match, according to St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland.
"Their setter was phenomenal," Bland said. "She does amazing things. It's really hard to block them when she can put the ball anywhere she wants."
Batson added three blocks to a strong defensive effort. Lynn had 20 digs.
The win allowed Steiger to finally breath a sigh of relief. The first-year girls coach stepped into a hot seat after former bench boss Andrea Beaty stepped aside to take a job at the University of Texas at El Paso. He coached the boys team at Borgia for the last six years.
"It's a relief — especially for these girls," Steiger said. "You don't want these seniors to close out their careers here without the experience (of going to state) again."
St. Dominic knocked off Incarnate Word Academy 25-21, 28-26 in a sectional contest earlier in the day.
"They did everything we asked of them," Bland said. "They just came up short."
