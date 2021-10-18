Burch bounces back to lead St. Pius X past Windsor in five-set thriller

IMPERIAL — St. Pius X setter Hanna Burch almost jumped out of the gym.
Burch finished an up-and-down match, both personally and team-wise, on the highest of notes with a solo stuff block to give St. Pius a 25-22, 21-25, 10-25, 25-17, 17-15 win over Windsor in a girls volleyball match on Monday night at Windsor.
“It was just an adrenaline rush honestly at that point,” Burch said. “I just turned to everyone, and I was like, we did this, we finally got here.”
Burch finished with 38 assists, two blocks and two aces for St. Pius (20-8-4), No. 9 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings.
Burch put up the impressive numbers despite sitting for most of the third set.
“I felt like she needed a little break just to sit back and kind of watch,” St. Pius coach Shannon Leftridge said. “They play a different defense than we do and sometimes I told her it's good to sit back and kind of look at them and see where their holes are and just see where we have more opportunities.”
Burch benefitted from the break.
St. Pius turned the tables on Windsor by dominating the fourth set from the opening serve.
Kennedy Lane blasted four kills including the set winner and Hannah Leftridge added three more. Anne Makowski also came up with two kills and a pair of blocks as the Lancers forced a fifth set.
Lane, who returned Monday after missing almost a month with shin splints, got stronger as the match went along.
“I hadn't practiced in a few weeks and I didn't know what was going on,” Lane said of her slow start. “I'm like, come on, Kennedy, get yourself going again and then I slowly began to get my timing right.”
Lane had three kills and a big block in the fifth set and Ava Werner came up with four kills, including one to give the Lancers a 16-15 lead moments before Burch’s block ended the 2-hour match.
“They definitely played a very different defense than what we're used to,” Burch said. “They were digging everything that we were putting down and at that point we just realized we had to run a lot faster and we had to start using our hands to get kills off of them and just move it around differently than what we're used to.”
Hannah Leftridge had 15 kills, Lane put down 13 and Werner added 12 spikes for the Lancers, who beat the Owls for the second time in three tries this season.
Lexi Menne had a match-high 23 kills and Sydney Green added 13 spikes for No. 6 Windsor (25-2-3). Emma Lawson had 47 assists.
Windsor had its 16-match winning streak snapped. Its only losses have come at the hands of St. Pius.
“We made some crucial mistakes at wrong times,” Windsor coach Stephany Dueker-Richmond said. “We have not really been pushed. We've only played five sets one time this year and we've been beating up on people quite a bit.”
Menne had several big swings to establish an early lead for Windsor in the first set and Green added four spikes as the Owls controlled the first two-thirds of the frame.
But St. Pius found its game after kills from Werner and Hannah Leftridge ignited a 6-1 run to tie the opener at 21-all. An ace from Ava Leathers gave the Lancers the lead, a combination block by Makowski and Burch brought up set point and a Lane blast capped the comeback.
St. Pius attempted to repeat a late comeback in the second set as kills from Lane and Werner cut the Owls’ lead to 22-21.
But Windsor held on. Buoyed by a pair of Lancers hitting errors, an Emma Lawson laser knotted the match at a set apiece.
Windsor jumped out to a 13-1 lead and was never threatened in the third set. Most of the damage came from the service line as Alayna Green and Grace Lowery combined for five aces for an Owls team that was missing several key players due to injury.
“I don't have anybody big on my team,” Dueker-Richmond said. “So, we are defenders that serve aggressively and then we hope that we can be smart offensively and make a go of it. And so far, it's pretty much worked for us.”