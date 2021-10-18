Burch bounces back to lead St. Pius X past Windsor in five-set thriller

Lane, who returned Monday after missing almost a month with shin splints, got stronger as the match went along.

“I hadn't practiced in a few weeks and I didn't know what was going on,” Lane said of her slow start. “I'm like, come on, Kennedy, get yourself going again and then I slowly began to get my timing right.”

Lane had three kills and a big block in the fifth set and Ava Werner came up with four kills, including one to give the Lancers a 16-15 lead moments before Burch’s block ended the 2-hour match.

“They definitely played a very different defense than what we're used to,” Burch said. “They were digging everything that we were putting down and at that point we just realized we had to run a lot faster and we had to start using our hands to get kills off of them and just move it around differently than what we're used to.”

Hannah Leftridge had 15 kills, Lane put down 13 and Werner added 12 spikes for the Lancers, who beat the Owls for the second time in three tries this season.

Lexi Menne had a match-high 23 kills and Sydney Green added 13 spikes for No. 6 Windsor (25-2-3). Emma Lawson had 47 assists.

Windsor had its 16-match winning streak snapped. Its only losses have come at the hands of St. Pius.