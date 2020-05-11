Carter retakes reins as girls volleyball coach at Alton; Ferguson moves to Wood River

Dan Carter won't have to go far to move back into a job he had more than a decade ago.
Alton athletics director Chris Kusnerick recently announced Carter will take over as the program's girls volleyball coach. Carter headed the volleyball team from 1994-2009 before stepping down to focus on the school’s softball program. Carter will remain Alton's softball coach.
Carter replaces Stacey Ferguson, who replaced him 11 years ago. Ferguson stepped down to take over the Wood River girls volleyball team.
“It's been a long process,” Carter said. “I got out of it to take over our middle school softball program. I kind of felt like at that time I had a young volleyball coach in Stacey Ferguson who was ready to take over the volleyball program and I felt like I had to focus on the softball program. Well we’ve come full circle now. We've got some young softball coaches now and Stacey had moved on.”
Carter has been a coaching fixture at Alton for almost three decades.
An Alton alum, his volleyball teams went 203-210, including a 24-9 record in his final season. On the softball diamond, the Redbirds are 426-275 with two regional championships under Carter.
He takes over a volleyball program that has hit hard times recently. Playing in the ultra-competitive Southwestern Conference, the Redbirds went 6-27-1 last season and 15-51-1 over the last two campaigns.
“When I took over the program 27 years ago, we were at the bottom of the conference,” Carter said. “We made great strides, but those other schools have made great strides as well. It’s a tough job. It's very difficult to climb up a mountain. It is very easy to fall. We're looking to start climbing back up again.”
Complicating efforts is the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. With school shut down indefinitely, Carter could be losing valuable time this summer with his players.
“Hypothetically, if we don’t have any summer contact, I think it will be an advantage to a veteran coach if we only have two weeks and this is all the workouts we have,” Carter said. “I'll be comfortable enough to get in what I need to get in before the first match, where maybe a younger coach wouldn't be comfortable enough to get everything in, because they haven’t had the experience to say, ‘OK, this is what I need for Day 1.’ Also, I know we don't need to be ready for Day 25 on Day 1 and I can say, ‘OK, we can get this in and add this later as the season goes on.’ It is a unique situation.”
The timing of the move couldn’t be better for Carter, who has a daughter who will be a freshman volleyball player at Alton in the fall. Now, instead of missing her volleyball matches while coaching middle school softball, he won’t miss a single point.
Carter, who is six years away from retirement, plans to use the time to keep building both the Alton softball and volleyball programs, not only in high school but by taking an active role in both middle school programs. He hopes to groom coaches in both sports who will be ready to step in for him.
“Everything kind of fell right in line for us,” Carter said.
Ferguson started the coaching carousel when she stepped down at Alton, where she will remain as a teacher, to take the job at Wood River.
She said she wasn’t initially looking for a change.
“It just kind of happened really,” Ferguson said. “There's been so much time at one school, so it became intriguing the prospect of going somewhere else and seeing what you can do and re-sparking that passion for coaching again.”
Ferguson went 179-261-10 at Alton. The Redbirds had five winning seasons during her tenure, including a 46-20-3 combined record in 2014 and 2015.
She takes over an Oilers program that went 11-21 last season and hasn’t had a record of better than .500 since 1997.
“A lot of time a new voice coming in can really spark the program and the players,” Ferguson said. The girls there, having a different voice there, hearing things differently can sometimes trigger that. I have no regrets for any of my time at Alton and I learned a lot coaching at a large school in a tough conference so I think I can bring a lot going to a smaller school and really push the girls to the next level.”
Like Carter, she is hamstrung trying to get to know her personnel due to the pandemic. But she’s hoping to turn it into a positive.
“When this is all said and done, everyone is going to be so excited to get back to normalcy that I think the girls are going to be awesome in the gym,” Ferguson said. “I think when they finally get that chance to get back into the gym, they're really going to absorb everything they're going to have to learn from having a new coach.”
