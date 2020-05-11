Carter retakes reins as girls volleyball coach at Alton; Ferguson moves to Wood River

“When I took over the program 27 years ago, we were at the bottom of the conference,” Carter said. “We made great strides, but those other schools have made great strides as well. It’s a tough job. It's very difficult to climb up a mountain. It is very easy to fall. We're looking to start climbing back up again.”

Complicating efforts is the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. With school shut down indefinitely, Carter could be losing valuable time this summer with his players.

“Hypothetically, if we don’t have any summer contact, I think it will be an advantage to a veteran coach if we only have two weeks and this is all the workouts we have,” Carter said. “I'll be comfortable enough to get in what I need to get in before the first match, where maybe a younger coach wouldn't be comfortable enough to get everything in, because they haven’t had the experience to say, ‘OK, this is what I need for Day 1.’ Also, I know we don't need to be ready for Day 25 on Day 1 and I can say, ‘OK, we can get this in and add this later as the season goes on.’ It is a unique situation.”

The timing of the move couldn’t be better for Carter, who has a daughter who will be a freshman volleyball player at Alton in the fall. Now, instead of missing her volleyball matches while coaching middle school softball, he won’t miss a single point.