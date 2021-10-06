Civic Memorial outlasts Alton Marquette in battle of 20-win teams

Alton Marquette’s Allison Geiger hits the ball over the net during a volleyball match on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
BETHALTO — Kristie Ochs has seen her team repeatedly do it all season and yet it still surprises her.
All year, the Civic Memorial girls volleyball team has found itself down big before rallying.
"I am shocked every time that they can dig an eight-point hole and then dig right back out of it," Ochs said. "It's amazing."
The Eagles continued that formula Wednesday, defeating Alton Marquette 25-19, 19-25, 25-22 at Civic Memorial High School.
"Tonight was huge," Ochs said. "We came off two losses in the (Mississippi Valley Conference). Coming back tonight shows the resiliency of these girls."
Civic Memorial (21-6-1) has won four of the last five meetings against the Explorers. The 21 wins mark the most wins under third-year coach Ochs and is the program's most wins in a season since 2005.
The Eagles are two wins away from tying the record set by the 1988 team, which included current Alton Marquette coach Sue Heinz as a player
"It's always sweet to come back here and coach on the court where I played," Heinz said. "Kristie has done a great job with this program and these girls."
Alton Marquette bolted out to an 11-3 lead and looked firmly in command before Ochs burned her first timeout.