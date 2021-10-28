Clark guides John Burroughs past Orchard Farm, back to quarterfinal round

LADUE — John Burroughs girls volleyball coach Jason Ward has strived to mesh great hitters with great setters in his seven seasons with the program.
It seems the right mix has been discovered once Ward handed the keys of the offense to setter Emma Clark, who has helped launch the Bombers to a new stratosphere.
"We had Emma running a (two-setter) offense with someone else, but last year she just took over," Ward said. "We've been able to build around that and with other offense options, it's been great."
Clark helped guide John Burroughs to the Class 3 quarterfinal round for the second consecutive season Thursday with a 25-10, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21 home victory against Orchard Farm in a Class 3 sectional match.
John Burroughs (23-3-5) will square off at Blair Oaks (32-4) on Saturday for a trip to the state semifinals next week in Cape Girardeau.
"Emma is such a great setter," John Burroughs senior Vanessa Polk said. "I'm so lucky to have her setting us the ball. I've had some great setters in my life, but Emma is near the top of the list. She shares the ball and has a great volleyball IQ. She's always bettering herself. I respect that girl's work."
Clark recorded 27 assists, setting up five different teammates for kills in the four-set match.
"It's so much fun to run the offense," Clark said. "I have outlets everywhere on the court. There are so many plays we can run and it's just so much fun."
Clark deftly guided her Bombers through the four sets, even as Orchard Farm (16-10-1) did everything in its power to extend the match.
"We tried to pick on their back row (to avoid Emma), just to get around the block and get them out of their system," Orchard Farm coach Amy Cassin said.
Clark had plenty of choices to rain down devastation.
Polk closed out the first two sets with highlight kills, dropping the hammer time and time again. She racked up 21 kills in the four sets.
"She can take over a match for sure," Ward said. "We were excited about what she's been able to do and she's lived up to that."
The Pepperdine University recruit is hard to pass up when Clark goes up for a set, but she knows she has a plethora of options.
Junior Ellie Skale had 19 kills, while junior Kennedy Holmes chipped in eight for the winners.
After a rough first set, Orchard Farm settled into the pace of the match in the second set before outscrapping the Bombers in the third set.
"We were able to pull it together in that second and third set and gave them a good fight," Cassin said. "The girls just did awesome."
Eagles senior Amelia Thro did a little bit of everything, notching six kills, four assists, two blocks and an ace. Sophomore Victoria Papa came off the bench and chipped in four blocks.
But after a lull in the third set, John Burroughs came out on fire in the fourth set, sprinting out to a 12-2 lead before cruising to the victory.
"We just needed them to refocus," Ward said. "We started with so much energy that they just crashed. We let them catch their breath and let them reset. We lost that set, but we wanted that momentum going into the fourth set."
Heading back to the quarterfinal round, Polk and her teammates have only one thing on their mind after falling short of the ultimate goal last year — state.
"We are looking for vengeance," Polk said. "We want to go and win."