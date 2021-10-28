Clark guides John Burroughs past Orchard Farm, back to quarterfinal round

"It's so much fun to run the offense," Clark said. "I have outlets everywhere on the court. There are so many plays we can run and it's just so much fun."

Clark deftly guided her Bombers through the four sets, even as Orchard Farm (16-10-1) did everything in its power to extend the match.

"We tried to pick on their back row (to avoid Emma), just to get around the block and get them out of their system," Orchard Farm coach Amy Cassin said.

Clark had plenty of choices to rain down devastation.

Polk closed out the first two sets with highlight kills, dropping the hammer time and time again. She racked up 21 kills in the four sets.

"She can take over a match for sure," Ward said. "We were excited about what she's been able to do and she's lived up to that."

The Pepperdine University recruit is hard to pass up when Clark goes up for a set, but she knows she has a plethora of options.

Junior Ellie Skale had 19 kills, while junior Kennedy Holmes chipped in eight for the winners.

After a rough first set, Orchard Farm settled into the pace of the match in the second set before outscrapping the Bombers in the third set.