Clynes retakes reins of Fort Zumwalt North girls volleyball program

An old coach is showing he isn’t averse to learning new tricks.
When Scott Clynes returned to the Fort Zumwalt North girls volleyball program as a junior varsity coach last season, he had a chance to see how the varsity coach Mark Morrison ran the program. Clynes, who coached the Panthers from 2008-2015, was impressed especially with Morrison’s conditioning regimen.
So much so that after he was named Fort Zumwalt North's coach again when Morrison stepped down, he decided he's going to keep it.
“He elevated the program a little with the training he did,” Clynes said. “So, when I came back in last year, I was sort of watching, not thinking about being head coach, I just wanted to get back to coaching volleyball. And when he and I started talking and I started watching their daily routines, I was impressed. So, there’s a lot of things that he has instituted over the past two or three years in the program that I'm going to carry over.”
The timing is right for a return to the helm for Clynes, who stepped away to watch his children play high school sports. Their careers are finished and Clynes, who has been a fixture court side for the better part of two decades at St. Charles West and Fort Zumwalt North, was looking to get back in the game.
At the same time, Morrison, who also coaches boys golf and is an assistant girls basketball coach for the Panthers, was looking to take a step back. Clynes said Morrison, a stage 4 brain cancer survivor, told him if he wanted the position, it was his.
“I'm just going to bring in my knowledge of my past years of coaching volleyball,” Clynes said. “Every coach is different, we all know that. So there will be some changes and the girls are ready to go.”
Clynes inherits a Panthers squad that went 17-11-1 last season and 33-21-3 over the past two.
It certainly isn’t a rebuilding project.
“We are right there,” Clynes said. “I'm hoping in the next couple of years we can get this program to the next level. We have the players right now in the program, but there’s tough teams out there.”
Fort Zumwalt North’s conference is challenging with the likes of Washington, Timberland and Liberty. Fort Zumwalt South and the Francis Howell schools are always obstacles in the postseason.
The explosion of club volleyball in St. Charles County has brought a fair share of talent to Fort Zumwalt North. But it has done the same for other schools as well.
“Some programs get the better players, some you've got to work with them,” Clynes said. “We get a mix of everybody. We don't have a huge powerhouse hitter or a couple of great players to say, ‘OK, they're going to carry us.’ At Zumwalt North we have to carry each other.”
Along those lines, Clynes plans to keep the family mindset the program developed under Morrison.
“We keep each other going,” Clynes said. “We pick each other up, and with that going forward, we have to work that much harder than the other programs.”
