Collinsville grads take over girls volleyball, girls soccer programs

"I've always had an itch (to be a head coach)," she said. "I didn't think it would happen so early in my career, but it's pretty awesome and exciting. I love Collinsville High School. It gave me so much in my life. I bleed purple. It shouldn't be too big of a transition. I'm grateful and feel blessed for the opportunity to represent my hometown and school."

That echoes the sentiments of Munoz, whose many seasons on the sidelines are being rewarded.

Munoz also applied for the coaching position three years ago before Digirolamo, the boys coach at Collinsville from 2001-2010, was hired.

"I'm super, super excited about it," Munoz said. "It's been a long time coming. I feel like I've been in this forever. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to have my own program and do what I want to do. I know this program in and out and I know the girls. It's going to be fun. I feel like it's going to be a whole new level of energy and positivity."

Munoz said it's "mostly excitement," more than nerves, about taking over at the school she has been a part of for so long.

"It's different when you went there, you played there and you graduated from there, and now you're coaching there. You're the head coach of the program that meant so much to you," Munoz said.