Collinsville grads take over girls volleyball, girls soccer programs

Two new head coaches at Collinsville High won't have to concern themselves with a daunting learning curve.
The Kahoks have hired Katie McCarthy as their girls volleyball coach, while Jodie Munoz has taken over coaching duties for the girls soccer team. McCarthy replaces Abby Hanger, who resigned after three seasons; Munoz steps in for Chris Digirolamo, who also resigned after three seasons.
McCarthy, 26, is a 2013 graduate of Collinsville who has spent the last two years as the junior varsity coach. She played volleyball under Tracy Plagemann and basketball under Lori Billy.
Munoz, 41, graduated from Collinsville in 1998. She played soccer under Deana Wallace and has been an assistant for the last 11 years under coaches Clay Smith, the current athletics director, and Digirolamo.
Although McCarthy and Munoz agree their familiarity with Collinsville will be beneficial, there's also a certain amount of self-imposed pressure about taking over at the school from which they graduated.
"I'm a little nervous, but I'm excited," McCarthy said. "There will be expectations and all that. But I have a pretty good relationship with the girls; I'm not too concerned about that. And I have a good support staff at Collinsville, so that's going to make it an easier transition as well."
McCarthy said the coaching opportunity emerged suddenly.
"I've always had an itch (to be a head coach)," she said. "I didn't think it would happen so early in my career, but it's pretty awesome and exciting. I love Collinsville High School. It gave me so much in my life. I bleed purple. It shouldn't be too big of a transition. I'm grateful and feel blessed for the opportunity to represent my hometown and school."
That echoes the sentiments of Munoz, whose many seasons on the sidelines are being rewarded.
Munoz also applied for the coaching position three years ago before Digirolamo, the boys coach at Collinsville from 2001-2010, was hired.
"I'm super, super excited about it," Munoz said. "It's been a long time coming. I feel like I've been in this forever. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to have my own program and do what I want to do. I know this program in and out and I know the girls. It's going to be fun. I feel like it's going to be a whole new level of energy and positivity."
Munoz said it's "mostly excitement," more than nerves, about taking over at the school she has been a part of for so long.
"It's different when you went there, you played there and you graduated from there, and now you're coaching there. You're the head coach of the program that meant so much to you," Munoz said.
In volleyball, Collinsville returns four key seniors in middle blocker Renascene Hill-Russell, outside hitter Sydney Sommer, setter McKenzie Johnson and libero Emma Stauthammer.
Juniors Addy Johnson and Jenna Scheller also return; both already have two years of varsity experience.
"We have to outwork everyone in the (Southwestern) conference," McCarthy said. "How you practice is how you get better. How you practice is how you're going to play in a game. So every practice, we come in and work the hardest we can work. Our biggest goal is just improving as a group and leaving (the program) better than it was the year before."
McCarthy, who graduated from the University of Illinois in 2017, is a fourth-grade teacher at Caseyville Elementary School, conveniently located less than 2 miles from where she will be coaching.
"I see myself as a very hard worker in my professional life and in my personal life," McCarthy said. "I'm pretty organized and I try to stay positive, even when things aren't going the way I want them to. I hope to carry all those (characteristics) into my head coaching position."
In girls soccer, Collinsville graduated four seniors this spring: defenders Maria Cocoa, Mariah Siverly, Maria Voss and Lexi Munoz, Jodie's daughter.
"They were staples to the program," Jodie Munoz said. "But the majority of our team will be back in full force. The girls coming in now, in the next year or two, I would have already had them on JV, so I know them pretty well."
Among the players returning are seniors Morgan Rader (eight goals, two assists) and Sarah Henze (five goals, three assists) and juniors Jordan Gary (four goals, five assists) and Megan Jeremias (five goals, seven assists). Several other key contributors also will return.
"Last year's junior class, this year's senior class, is loaded," Munoz said.
The Kahoks have a rich tradition in girls soccer. They placed second in 2016, third in 2017 and fourth in 2015, all in Class 3A. They were 11-8 overall and 5-5 in the Southwestern Conference this spring.
The league boasts plenty of talent and depth. Edwardsville always is a top rival, and O'Fallon won the Class 3A state title this spring.
"That's where the pressure comes in a little bit," Munoz said. "I was under Clay for so long and he and I went to state those three years in a row, and that was the most exciting thing in my career. I hope to get back to that point. I feel like we always have a target on our back. It doesn't matter if we're having a good or bad year, we always have that target. I think we're good competition (for opponents). We have to bring it."