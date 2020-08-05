Conferences that reach across county lines face schedule upheaval

Northwest-Cedar Hill volleyball coach Debra Fortner is on track to begin her ninth season as the Lions coach when preseason workouts begin Monday.
When the Lions' season will get under way is another matter. As of now, they are slated to open their season at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 by playing host to Jefferson County neighbor Hillsboro.
“It's exciting,” Fortner said. “The seniors are designing senior shirts and doing senior things. We've told the players that they've got to be smart and take care of themselves and wear masks and take precautions so we can have a season.”
Northwest is one of three Suburban Conference schools located in Jefferson County — Fox and Seckman are the others — moving forward with extracurricular activities. The conference's other 28 members, located in St. Louis County, might not get to play because of coronavirus restrictions implemented by the county, even though the Missouri State High School Activities Association softened its stance Wednesday on schools competing to in-person learning only.
In a statement, MSHSAA announced it will allow schools not meeting in person to participate in state-sanctioned activities.
Press Release: MSHSAA Board of Directors Grants Relief of By-LawsRead the full release here: https://t.co/pQVMf3Mt2r pic.twitter.com/rfbUEsulSh— MSHSAA (@MSHSAAOrg) August 5, 2020
Fortner said seeing the things going on so close to home that could still negatively impact teams in St. Louis city and county are serving as powerful lessons for her players.
“When July 1 hit and things reopened, the kids have been in the gym working hard and they want to be there for each other,” Fortner said. “They know not to take a single second for granted because it could be gone, you never know. I can see that these girls are going to give it their all and not waste one second.”
The Jefferson County-based members of the Suburban Conference face mass rescheduling in all fall sports, including Fortner's Lions on the volleyball court. Fortner said her team has lost at minimum two tournaments and five other matches and its schedule has not been finalized.
Elsewhere in the Suburban Conference, Marquette athletics director Shane Matzen said a state of readiness and hopefulness is needed — whether that means competitions or not. It all starts with socially distanced tryouts, which begin Monday.
“I'm operating with what can I do tomorrow?” Matzen said. “Whatever the health situation is on a given day, we're going to try and optimize opportunities in order to stay under those guidelines.”
The Archdiocesan Athletic Association is another area conference that faces the challenges of jumbled schedules.
Cardinal Ritter, DuBourg, Notre Dame, Rosati-Kain, St. Mary's and Trinity all could be prevented from playing games by St. Louis city and county restrictions.
The remainder of AAA schools are not under coronavirus restrictions by their counties — Duchesne, Lutheran St. Charles, O'Fallon Christian, St. Dominic (St. Charles County); Borgia (Franklin County); Tolton (Boone County).
“We’re trying to maneuver as best we can, we’re talking to a lot of private schools to see who’s able to play and who isn’t,” said Melvin Bethany, the first-year athletics director at Lutheran St. Charles. “It’s difficult because it’s changing each day, it seems. You have one solution and by the end of the week it has to change.”
Borgia athletics director Chris Arand said he hasn't made any schedule changes yet.
“No one has officially canceled yet,” Arand said. “We're still hopeful we can play. ADs have been talking and we're working to help each other out."
