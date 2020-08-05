Conferences that reach across county lines face schedule upheaval

In a statement, MSHSAA announced it will allow schools not meeting in person to participate in state-sanctioned activities.

Press Release: MSHSAA Board of Directors Grants Relief of By-LawsRead the full release here: https://t.co/pQVMf3Mt2r pic.twitter.com/rfbUEsulSh — MSHSAA (@MSHSAAOrg) August 5, 2020

Fortner said seeing the things going on so close to home that could still negatively impact teams in St. Louis city and county are serving as powerful lessons for her players.

“When July 1 hit and things reopened, the kids have been in the gym working hard and they want to be there for each other,” Fortner said. “They know not to take a single second for granted because it could be gone, you never know. I can see that these girls are going to give it their all and not waste one second.”

The Jefferson County-based members of the Suburban Conference face mass rescheduling in all fall sports, including Fortner's Lions on the volleyball court. Fortner said her team has lost at minimum two tournaments and five other matches and its schedule has not been finalized.