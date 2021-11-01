Conway lifts Edwardsville past O'Fallon and into 4A sectional final

Edwardsville libero Kaitlyn Conway (right) bumps the ball as teammate Emma Garner watches. Edwardsville libero Edwardsville defeated O'Fallon in a semifinal volleyball game of the Pekin Sectional on Monday November 1, 2021 at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, IL. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
EDWARDSVILLE — Kaitlyn Conway long ago realized the life of a libero is lonely.
The Edwardsville High senior gave up the dream of seeing her name in lights when she started playing the less-than-glamorous position.
The libero is in charge of making sure attacks from the opposition don't hit the floor.
A hard job, but necessary for team success.
The front-line spikers, on the other hand, get to bask in the glory.
"It's always like so and so had so many kills," Conway said. "But it makes me happy when I get the ball up and they're able to get the ball (down) for our team."
Conway's quiet effort did not go unnoticed Monday night.
The four-year veteran triggered a strong defensive performance to lead the Tigers to a nail-biting 26-24, 25-22 win over O'Fallon the semifinal round of the Class 4A Pekin Sectional at Edwardsville High.
Edwardsville (31-7), which has won 10 of 12, will face Normal Community (27-10) in the sectional final at 6 p.m. Wednesday in downtown Pekin.
Conway recorded a team-high 10 digs and consistently frustrated the Panthers' hitters with one fine defensive play after another.