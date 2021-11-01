Conway lifts Edwardsville past O'Fallon and into 4A sectional final

Saye pumped the lead to 23-21 on a well-placed hit before Kendall Kingdon answered for the Panthers. A smash from Garner helped the Tigers regain the momentum.

Garner, Harris and junior Ava Waltenberger added six kills each to the winning attack as six different players scored points at the net.

"O'Fallon is a great team and it's always super fun to play against them," Saye said. "They're just like us, so it's really competitive and back and forth."

Edwardsville has won eight in a row against its Southwestern Conference rival and 14 of the last 15.

Massey felt that the skid might finally come to an end after losing four times to Edwardsville during this calendar year.

"It just wasn't to be," Massey said. "The girls did everything that they could. (Edwardsville) has some tremendous hitters, so when you're going up against that much firepower there's not a whole lot you can do. I felt like we handled it well."

The Panthers appeared to be peaking at the right time with eight two-set wins during their 10-match run.

"I've been doing this a long time and this group will go down as one of the most special groups I've ever had," Massey said.

