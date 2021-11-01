 Skip to main content
Conway lifts Edwardsville past O'Fallon and into 4A sectional final
EDWARDSVILLE — Kaitlyn Conway long ago realized the life of a libero is lonely.

The Edwardsville High senior gave up the dream of seeing her name in lights when she started playing the less-than-glamorous position.

The libero is in charge of making sure attacks from the opposition don't hit the floor.

A hard job, but necessary for team success.

The front-line spikers, on the other hand, get to bask in the glory.

"It's always like so and so had so many kills," Conway said. "But it makes me happy when I get the ball up and they're able to get the ball (down) for our team."

Conway's quiet effort did not go unnoticed Monday night.

The four-year veteran triggered a strong defensive performance to lead the Tigers to a nail-biting 26-24, 25-22 win over O'Fallon the semifinal round of the Class 4A Pekin Sectional at Edwardsville High.

Edwardsville (31-7), which has won 10 of 12, will face Normal Community (27-10) in the sectional final at 6 p.m. Wednesday in downtown Pekin.

Conway recorded a team-high 10 digs and consistently frustrated the Panthers' hitters with one fine defensive play after another.

"We threw all we could at them that was in our toolbox," O'Fallon coach Melissa Massey. "They sent it right back at us."

The 5-foot-5 Conway leads the Tigers with 333 digs, two times more than any other teammate.

"People might not see what she does, but we know how important she is to this team," said senior hitter Gabby Saye, who led the winning attack with 11 kills.

Added senior setter Lexie Griffin, "Everyone on this team knows we wouldn't be as good as we are without her."

Edwardsville coach Heather Ohlau said Conway has been consistent all season long.

"The team looks for her to pick us up — and she delivered tonight," Ohlau said.

Conway was the difference in a tight match that featured 17 ties, including 14 in the opening set. Edwardsville sophomore Sydney Davis broke a 24-all tie with a nifty block that set the stage for the set winner, which came on an O'Fallon miscue.

The hosts rushed out to a 15-9 lead in the nightcap behind the hitting power of Saye, Sydney Harris and Emma Garner and the serving strength of Griffin, who finished with 24 assists.

O'Fallon (28-9), which had a 10-match winning streak snapped, battled back to within 19-18, thanks to a four-pack of kills from senior hitter Rylie Vincent.

Saye pumped the lead to 23-21 on a well-placed hit before Kendall Kingdon answered for the Panthers. A smash from Garner helped the Tigers regain the momentum.

Garner, Harris and junior Ava Waltenberger added six kills each to the winning attack as six different players scored points at the net.

"O'Fallon is a great team and it's always super fun to play against them," Saye said. "They're just like us, so it's really competitive and back and forth."

Edwardsville has won eight in a row against its Southwestern Conference rival and 14 of the last 15.

Massey felt that the skid might finally come to an end after losing four times to Edwardsville during this calendar year.

"It just wasn't to be," Massey said. "The girls did everything that they could. (Edwardsville) has some tremendous hitters, so when you're going up against that much firepower there's not a whole lot you can do. I felt like we handled it well."

The Panthers appeared to be peaking at the right time with eight two-set wins during their 10-match run.

"I've been doing this a long time and this group will go down as one of the most special groups I've ever had," Massey said.

