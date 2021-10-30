Cor Jesu clears quarterfinal hurdle with sweep of Marquette

AFFTON — The fourth time was the charm for Cor Jesu.
The Chargers took the court Saturday for their fourth consecutive girls volleyball quarterfinal appearance but were still seeking their first trip back to the final four since 2007.
They earned the right to book their hotel rooms in Cape Girardeau with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 home sweep of Marquette.
“We all woke up and we knew that Marquette was a good team, but we were like, ‘This is our last chance,’ ” Cor Jesu senior Jacqueline Beville said. “We all came out here knowing that it's all or nothing.”
Grace Killion had a team-leading 10 kills for the Chargers, who have won 16 consecutive matches since a six-match winless streak between Sept. 18-25.
Kaylie Drysdale pounded down nine kills, Edith Behrens had seven and Beville put down six, while Mia Hinkamper and Sidney Hogan combined for 38 assists.
Cor Jesu (21-5-3), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, advanced to play No. 4 small St. Dominic (23-10-3) in the Class 5 semifinals at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on at noon Thursday.
St. Dominic edged No. 10 large Francis Howell Central in five sets in its quarterfinal. Cor Jesu swept St. Dominic on October 18.
“We've just been a team and the girls bought into it,” Cor Jesu coach Tim Haffner said. “They've played awesome. And I trust these girls. I was confident that if we were playing well, we could beat anyone.”
Maya Esparza had nine kills and three blocks for No. 8 Marquette (25-7-2).
Madilyn Sell had four kills, four blocks and an ace, and Ella Keeven had 21 assists.
“I feel like the nerves got the best of us,” Marquette coach Tammy Becker said. “Usually on big stages we tend to perform, but obviously I think being in front of big crowds got to us. It just wasn't our best match. Hats off to them, they are a very good team.”
Coming a five-set victory against Lafayette, Marquette was poised to take the opening set from Cor Jesu.
The Mustangs led 22-21 in the first frame thanks to a five-point run sparked by a block and a kill from Esparza an ace by Mia Scanlon.
But Cor Jesu closed on a 4-1 run aided by several Marquette hitting errors. Gretchen Olson’s second kill clinched gave the Chargers the first set.
“My kind of thought process going into the game was just spread it out so that Maddie Sell on the other side couldn't read me,” Hogan said. “So when it's off the net and pushing it out, going back, forcing it back to Jacqueline (Beville) and she was wide open. I was just trying to set my hitters up for success.”
Cor Jesu used a 9-2 run to take control of the second set. Drysdale and Killion each put down three kills to help the Chargers take a 2-0 lead.
Cor Jesu raced out to a 16-6 lead in the third and didn’t look back. Killion powered down five spikes and an Olson laser punched the Chargers’ ticket to state, ending a match that ended 1 hour, 18 minutes.
“It's been this year, last year, sophomore year, freshman year,” Drysdale said. “I think every single thing we did in practice, every day we came in and worked hard in the gym, watching film, we all worked for this day specifically. We knew that we were going to walk out today with a smile on our face and our season would keep going.”