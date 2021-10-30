Cor Jesu clears quarterfinal hurdle with sweep of Marquette

“We've just been a team and the girls bought into it,” Cor Jesu coach Tim Haffner said. “They've played awesome. And I trust these girls. I was confident that if we were playing well, we could beat anyone.”

Maya Esparza had nine kills and three blocks for No. 8 Marquette (25-7-2).

Madilyn Sell had four kills, four blocks and an ace, and Ella Keeven had 21 assists.

“I feel like the nerves got the best of us,” Marquette coach Tammy Becker said. “Usually on big stages we tend to perform, but obviously I think being in front of big crowds got to us. It just wasn't our best match. Hats off to them, they are a very good team.”

Coming a five-set victory against Lafayette, Marquette was poised to take the opening set from Cor Jesu.

The Mustangs led 22-21 in the first frame thanks to a five-point run sparked by a block and a kill from Esparza an ace by Mia Scanlon.

But Cor Jesu closed on a 4-1 run aided by several Marquette hitting errors. Gretchen Olson’s second kill clinched gave the Chargers the first set.