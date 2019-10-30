AFFTON — Lillian Rogers stepped behind the service line and relished in the moment.
Two energized student sections, a standing room only crowd, and a rival St. Joseph’s Academy team standing across the net.
Rogers took a deep breath, then proceeded to serve 10 consecutive points as Cor Jesu rallied to defeat St. Joseph’s 25-18, 25-19 in the Class 4 District 4 girls volleyball championship on Wednesday at Cor Jesu Academy.
“Lily was in a rhythm. She definitely carried us.” Cor Jesu senior libero Emma Comparato said.
The Chargers (22-5) will face Jackson (28-8-3) in a sectional contest at Okaville High on Saturday.
The atmosphere was electric, and at first, perhaps too electric even for the Chargers.
Cor Jesu fell behind 9-2 in the first set as St. Joseph’s junior Hannah Dressing and sophomore Megan Fogarty had two kills apiece. On the other side of the net, the Chargers’ heavy hitters were unable to keep their powerful spikes inside the lines.
“I thought the first nine points flew by at light speed,” Comparato said. “We started that set so tense. We just needed to take a breath, settle down and focus on every point.”
On successive points, senior middle hitter Kelsey Watson traded power for finesse, tapping the ball over the hands of attempted blocks. Four of the next eight Chargers’ points were achieved by tipping the ball over outstretched Angels hands as Cor Jesu climbed within 13-10.
“I thought our kids did a really nice job mixing up our shots tonight,” Cor Jesu coach Keith Price said. “We’re a team that has heavy hitters and we like to swing, but sometimes the teams know what is coming and we like to mix it up a little bit.”
Consecutive kills by Fogarty and junior Lana Gerard gave the Angels an 18-14 lead, but it would be the last points of the game for St. Joseph’s.
Rogers started with two aces, followed by two kills by senior Jennifer Nuelle, a short set kill and a block by Watson and two outstanding digs from Comparato.
Nuelle poetically finished off the set with a soft tap that eluded a St. Joseph's block attempt for an 11th successive point and a 25-18 win.
“We got a couple aces and it got them on their heels a little bit and gave us some confidence,” Rogers said. “We had a lot of adrenaline pumping at first, so it gave us a chance to take a deep breath and focus on our side of the net.”
The Chargers continued their service prowess in the second set as they served nine aces total - two by Comparato to start the set to give Cor Jesu a quick 4-0 lead.
“We definitely take pride in our serving,” Comparato said. “We always serve really tough at practice because it makes our serve-receive a lot better and it helps us in games to serve hard and consistent.”
St. Joseph’s (14-14-1), winner of 10 state championships with five players from their 2017 state title team on the roster, did not go away quietly. The Angels tied the score at 8-8 before two aces by Addison Erusha and two kills from senior Jillian Mattingly helped Cor Jesu open a 23-15 lead.
Again St. Joseph’s rallied to cut the deficit to 23-19 and force Cor Jesu to take a timeout. But a kill by Nuelle and a service ace from Rogers gave the Chargers the championship.
“We came focused and ready to play, but Cor Jesu is a great team with a lot of excellent seniors,” St. Joseph’s coach Katie Richardson said. “They have their eye on the prize.”
Cor Jesu has now won at least 22 games in each of the last three seasons.
“The strength of our team is our competitiveness,” Price said. “These kids hate to lose, practices are competitive, everything they do is competitive.”