Cor Jesu fends off Lee's Summit West in Class 5 final for first title in 19 years

That mentality is what propelled Cor Jesu to finish the season with 18 consecutive wins, and it showed in the championship against the Titans.

Kaylie Drysdale put down 10 kills, Edith Behrens had nine kills and Jacqueline Beville had eight for Cor Jesu (23-5-3), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings.

Gretchen Olson had two solo and four combination blocks to go with seven kills. Sidney Hogan had five aces and combined with Mia Hinkamper for 37 assists. Paula Boser came off the bench and had two clutch aces.

“Paula got cut from this team her sophomore and junior year,” Haffner said. “We have a lot of good players at Cor Jesu and she's unfortunately been behind some great players. But she kept coming out year after year and she wanted to be part of this team. I'm so happy for her. She played great.”

Syndey Handel had 14 kills and Lacey Higgins had 42 assists for Lee’s Summit West (23-12-1), which finished as the runner-up for the fifth time to go along with the 2007 title it won over the Chargers.

Cor Jesu grabbed control of the opening set with an 8-0 run. Olson had a pair of solo blocks and Hogan put down two aces to help the Chargers take the opener.

Cor Jesu had 11 total blocks.