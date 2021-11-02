Cor Jesu gets the balance right for first state semifinal appearance since 2007

AFFTON — Cor Jesu set a lofty goal for this season but didn't dwell on it.
“On Friday, the week of tryouts, we got together as a team and we talked about what we want the team to be,” first-year Cor Jesu coach Tim Haffner said. “And we talked about wanting to be in the final four. And then I said, ‘Well, now we're not going to talk about it again.’ And then we focused on how we get there.”
The Chargers reached that goal Saturday with an impressive sweep of Marquette. They are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2007, when they finished as state runner-up.
Cor Jesu (21-5-3), which won the last of its four state championships in 2002, will take on St. Dominic (24-10-3) in a Class 5 state semifinal at noon Thursday at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Cor Jesu, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, swept No. 4 small school St. Dominic on October 18.
Lee’s Summit West (24-9) and Rock Bridge (34-4) square off in the other Class 5 semifinal, also at noon Thursday.
The Chargers have been close in recent years, losing in the quarterfinals each of the last three seasons and five times since 2014.
Cor Jesu senior Kaylie Drysdale said she’s never been a part of a team this balanced.
“I think Haffner’s done a great job of developing every single player on the team so we're all firing on all ends,” Drysdale said. “One person is getting blocked, the next person will put down the kill. We work really well together.”
That balance plays out on the stat sheet.
Jacqueline Beville leads Cor Jesu with an average of 2.51 kills per set, but Grace Killion (2.33 kills), Gretchen Olson (2.31 kills), Drysdale (2.15 kills) and Edith Behrens (2.12 kills) aren’t far behind. Alexa Swaller (1.29 kills) rounds out a balanced attack that keeps opposing blockers guessing.
Setters Sidney Hogan and Mia Hinkamper combined to average more than 10 assists a set and libero Madison Hoffman leads an aggressive defense.
“There's not just like one player,” Beville said. “If I'm not having a good day, I can trust my team knowing that someone else will have a good day and fill in and vice versa.”
Haffner took over the head spot from Keith Price after spending four years as an assistant. He knew he had a special group, but it didn’t shield the team from adversity.
Hogan tore her ACL in March during a club practice. She cut the year-long recovery process in half to be ready for the high school season.
“Every single step of my recovery has been to play for this team and here we are, we're going to state,” Hogan said.
The expedited recovery process was extremely hard physically and mentally on the 5-foot-5 senior.
“I'm not at the year point yet, so I'm at risk to tear it again,” Hogan said. “And I just have to go out there and play like this is the last time I'm ever going to set a ball and I want that last set to be good.”
Beville also overcame an injury playing at nationals for her club. Behrens has played three different positions this season.
Those individual sacrifices have gone a long way toward forming chemistry.
“I know that they're in there working their butts off every single day to get back and get even better than they were before, so it inspires me just to keep going keep fighting for them,” Drysdale said.
Cor Jesu stumbled out of the gate with a 5-5-3 record. Since then, the Chargers have won 16 consecutive matches — the longest winning streak for the tradition-rich program since 1999 — and captured their first tournament title since 2014 by winning the Belleville East crown.
The winning coincided with finding a set lineup. Haffner said the Chargers had different rotations from set to set throughout the first 13 matches of the season.
“I knew we had the personnel to do it, they just had to buy into it,” Haffner said. “I've trusted these girls, and I'm confident that if we're playing well, we can beat anyone.”