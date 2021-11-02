Cor Jesu gets the balance right for first state semifinal appearance since 2007

AFFTON — Cor Jesu set a lofty goal for this season but didn't dwell on it.

“On Friday, the week of tryouts, we got together as a team and we talked about what we want the team to be,” first-year Cor Jesu coach Tim Haffner said. “And we talked about wanting to be in the final four. And then I said, ‘Well, now we're not going to talk about it again.’ And then we focused on how we get there.”

The Chargers reached that goal Saturday with an impressive sweep of Marquette. They are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2007, when they finished as state runner-up.

Cor Jesu (21-5-3), which won the last of its four state championships in 2002, will take on St. Dominic (24-10-3) in a Class 5 state semifinal at noon Thursday at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Cor Jesu, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, swept No. 4 small school St. Dominic on October 18.

Lee’s Summit West (24-9) and Rock Bridge (34-4) square off in the other Class 5 semifinal, also at noon Thursday.

The Chargers have been close in recent years, losing in the quarterfinals each of the last three seasons and five times since 2014.

Cor Jesu senior Kaylie Drysdale said she’s never been a part of a team this balanced.