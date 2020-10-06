Cor Jesu makes a change on the fly to sweep Nerinx Hall

WEBSTER GROVES — Cor Jesu setter Sidney Hogan called an audible, and it worked.
With the Chargers’ attack getting stymied by a strong block at Nerinx Hall on Tuesday night, Hogan and her teammates decided to mix it up. The switch involved getting Jacqueline Beville closer to the net.
Beville responded with a match-high 12 kills to lead Cor Jesu to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 sweep of Nerinx in a MWAA conference volleyball match.
“We ended up having her (Beville) coming in front, which is something we've never really done in a match before and it became very successful,” Hogan said. “We used that throughout the rest of the match, just so they weren't sitting on our pins.”
Addison Erusha had six kills and Kaylie Drysdale and Gretchen Olson each had five spikes for Cor Jesu (4-0, 4-0), No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings. Hogan had 21 assists and three aces.
“I just went with it,” Beville said. “We opened up the blocks and the middles helped a lot with pulling the (Nerinx) middle away so I had more court to work with.”
Cor Jesu libero Maddie Hoffman also led a spirited defensive effort and added a pair of aces.
“I'm a big believer that defense is what wins games,” Cor Jesu coach Keith Price said. “Our kids, they do a nice job. They serve receive well and serve receive is where it all starts.”
Three kills from Beville pulled Cor Jesu ahead after a slow start in the first set. A Hoffman ace and a combination block from Drysdale and Olson made it 20-14 Chargers.
Nerinx (2-2, 0-2) was able to cut the deficit to three, but an ace by Hogan and a kill from Beville restored the Chargers’ lead before an Olson block clinched the opening frame for Cor Jesu.
“We usually run her on a bill behind or on a bang all the way out to the pin, but we wanted to try to run her middle because they were sitting on our pins,” Hogan said of Beville.
Hogan got the Chargers off to a fast start in the second set, beginning the frame by finding Drysdale for a spike and following with an ace as Cor Jesu won the first four points of the frame.
Cor Jesu pulled away with a 6-1 run. Beville had four kills during the rally, the last of which pushed the Chargers’ lead to 20-10.
“Now we have more options to work with,” Beville said. “When we play the better teams, we can move the ball around.”
Spikes from McKenna Smith and Frannie LaVigne sandwiched an ace from Molly Murphy to spark a late Nerinx surge. Smith and Abby Golden kept the momentum going for the Markers with kills to cut it to 24-21, before a hitting error clinched the set for Cor Jesu.
“They're strong and powerful, but our blockers where not taking space away from them,” Nerinx coach Ed Naeger said. “They were going straight up and down.”
Megan Carron helped give Cor Jesu a little separation in the third set, setting up an out-of-system spike from Drysdale and following that with an ace. A Beville kill and a Hogan ace extended the Chargers’ lead to 17-11.
The Markers didn’t go quietly. Golden put down a kill and JoJo Delsing had an ace to bring Nerinx to within 20-17.
But an Olson spike ended the rally and a few points later Drysdale ended the match with her fourth kill of the set.
“I do give credit to our kids because our kids, they're smart,” Price said. “They can see what's going on the other side of the net and they have the freedom to go ahead and change things if they have to so I'm excited that they do that and it obviously was successful for us as well.”
Golden finished with seven kills and Smith put down six spikes for Nerinx. Fiona Eppert had 19 assists.
“We're just super excited the girls are getting the opportunity to play,” Naeger said. “I think we're heading in the right direction. I think when it comes time for districts, we could make a little bit of noise this year.”
