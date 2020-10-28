Cor Jesu rambles past Kirkwood to claim seventh successive district crown

FRONTENAC — Jacqueline Beville heard the whispers.

The Cor Jesu junior knew the Chargers had their work cut out this season after losing nine seniors and six of seven regulars from last year's talented team.

"A lot of people underestimated us at the beginning of the year," the 5-foot-11 outside hitter said. "We're showing them who we are."

Cor Jesu, with an almost total roster turnover, is on a big-time roll after downing Kirkwood 25-16, 25-11, 25-18 in the Class 5 District 4 girls volleyball championship match Wednesday at St. Joseph's Academy.

The Chargers, who claimed their seventh successive district title, improved to 12-0 in what might have been considered a rebuilding year, at least at the start. They face either Oakville (10-1) or Mehlville (5-6) in a sectional contest Saturday.

Beville led a balanced attack with a match-high 16 kills. She was in total sync with junior setter Sidney Hogan.

"Losing all those seniors, we were kind of the underdogs this season — no one expected this of us," said junior hitter Kaylie Drysdale, who added six kills to the winning attack. "It gave us some drive. We're all pretty competitive and we want to show everyone that we're winning no matter what."