Cor Jesu stays hot with a four-set win over Lindbergh

SAPPINGTON — With almost an entirely new roster from last season’s state championship team, some growing pains had to be expected from the Cor Jesu volleyball team.

But the Chargers are finding their groove at a good time.

Grace Killion, the lone returning contributor from last season’s squad, blasted 24 kills with three aces Thursday to lead visiting Cor Jesu to a 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15 win over Lindbergh in a nonconference match.

“We definitely turned some things around and came together as a team since it’s like a brand-new team,” Killion said. “And I think we're gelling a lot better together.”

Cor Jesu (13-11) has won five of its last six.

Chargers coach Tim Haffner said the team is coming together. He mentioned that Cor Jesu lost to No. 1 Eureka and No. 2 Lafayette in five-set matches and played state power Nixa to another close match earlier this season.

“All three of those teams, top teams in this state,” Haffner said. “We’re right there and sometimes it comes down to just some mental errors that I think we're cleaning up at the right time.”

Lauren Ortwerth had 13 kills and three blocks and Maggie Scher put down seven kills for Cor Jesu. Allie Benjamin and Malainna Adler combined for 46 assists.

Megan Manaj had 12 kills and a pair of blocks and Bailey Boehm had seven kills for Lindbergh (15-10-2). Maryn Fisher and Elise Williams combined for 34 assists.

The match was a preview of the Class 5 District 2 first round matchup on October 20 at Eureka. Cor Jesu has the four seed and Lindbergh has the five seed.

“I told the girls good news, bad news,” Haffner said. “Good news, we corrected our errors in set two, we did a great job in set three and four. The reason for bad news is you're playing them in a week and this result doesn't matter at all.”

Cor Jesu took control of the first set with an early 5-0 run sparked by two kills and a block from Ortwerth. The Chargers took the opening frame behind five kills each from Killion and Ortwerth.

“Just communicating and having high energy, because I think we struggle with energy a lot,” Killion said. “Always reiterating energy, energy is really helping us.”

The teams played side out volleyball for the first 40 points of the second set, a span that featured seven lead changes and 15 ties.

Aces from Jenna Fisher and Willa Hollander helped tilt the court towards Lindbergh’s favor and Manaj, a Washington University recruit, had several big swings to keep a potential Cor Jesu comeback at bay. Manaj’s sixth kill of the frame evened the match at a set each.

“We just struggled to block and defend,” Lindbergh coach Atom Zuniga said. “They have a very strong attack, they have a quick offense, and we couldn’t make the adjustments we needed to make to keep up with it.”

Cor Jesu never trailed in the third after scoring the first eight points of the set. Killion had three kills and a block and Benjamin added an ace during the salvo.

Lindbergh, spurred by a big block up front, made a late push to cut the deficit to two, but Cor Jesu held on with back-to-back blocks from Anna Moore and Ortwerth to take a 2-1 lead.

“Just worrying about the little things, correcting the things that didn't we didn't do so well in the second set and coming back in the third and fourth to finish the game,” Ortwerth said.

Cor Jesu used a 6-1 run midway through the fourth set to take control. Moore had a pair of kills and Killion and Adler put down aces to give the Chargers the lead and Killon’s seventh spike of the frame ended the 1 hour, 34-minute match.

Lindbergh will be a motivated group in the rematch with the season on the line.