Cor Jesu sweeps Oakville for eighth successive district title

The Tigers jumped out to a three-point lead in Game 2, but a 5-0 Cor Jesu run turned around the momentum. That was the catalyst for a larger 12-3 run that put the Chargers in control of the game at 21-15 and they would go on to win by six, closing it out on a monster kill by Beville.

“I just looked at my setter (Sidney Hogan) and I was like, 'Set me, I just want to get it over with,” Beville said.

Oakville hung tight for the first half of the third game, edging ahead 11-10 for what would be its final lead of the night. Just as it did in the second game, Cor Jesu put together a mid-game run, this one 11-3, to take command with a 21-14 lead. But, the Tigers strung together a 6-2 surge to get within three points at 23-20 and force Haffner to call his only timeout of the match.

“They are unbelievably scrappy, making some ridiculous defensive plays to extend a lot of long rallies and we knew that coming in. Every coach and referee I talked to in St. Louis said Oakville would do that,” Haffner said. “One of our goals was to stay focused in those long rallies and execute what we knew to do.”

Out of the timeout, the Chargers got the ball to Beville, who executed the kill. They went that same way on match point and the southpaw drilled the winner to send Cor Jesu on to a road trip to southeast Missouri on Thursday.