Cor Jesu sweeps Oakville for eighth successive district title

AFFTON — Cor Jesu unleashed its multiple weapons at the net Tuesday.
The Chargers knocked off Oakville 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 in the Class 5 District 2 girls volleyball championship at Lutheran South.
“We talk a lot about we're a team that someone can have a bad night and we trust that our teammates are going to step up,” Cor Jesu coach Tim Haffner said. “Last night (in the district semifinals), we had some players play better and tonight other players stepped up. We want to continue to spread our offense. It's not something we did at the start of the season, but certainly something we're doing now.”
With its 14th consecutive win, Cor Jesu (19-5-3), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, advanced to play in a Class 5 sectional match at Jackson (30-5-3) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The district title was the eighth in a row for the Chargers and the 32nd in program history.
“I think after we lost our seniors in 2020, people expected a dropoff,” senior outside hitter Kaylie Drysdale said. “So we've really stepped it up and proved to everyone that we are just as good as everyone before.”
Area No. 3 large school Oakville (21-8) had an eight-match winning streak snapped while falling to Cor Jesu for a ninth successive meeting dating back to 2013.
“You're never happy to end the season, but honestly, I told them as we were leaving the locker room that they should be able to hold their heads high because they left everything they had out there,” Tigers coach Luke Allen said. “That was the most that I've seen them chasing down balls to the wall and that happened multiple times tonight. They were out to compete and they did that.”
The Chargers came into the district final with five players totaling between 117 and 161 kills this season. They don't have that one superstar go-to hitter, but rather a plethora of top-notch options.
“It's great because no one can double block us because we're so spread out. It gives each of us a chance to get kills,” said senior outside hitter Jacqueline Beville, the lone left-hander in the group. “And we're all so supportive of each other that it just works.”
A quick 5-2 spurt in the opening set turned a one-point lead into an 8-2 advantage for Cor Jesu. The Tigers whittled the lead down to three at 19-16, but the Chargers reeled off the final six points of the game and took a 1-0 lead when an Oakville kill attempt went into the net.
“Knowing they're a good team that brings a lot of energy, we just wanted to take the momentum early,” Haffner said. “It was a great way to set the tone and we carried it into the second set.”
The Tigers jumped out to a three-point lead in Game 2, but a 5-0 Cor Jesu run turned around the momentum. That was the catalyst for a larger 12-3 run that put the Chargers in control of the game at 21-15 and they would go on to win by six, closing it out on a monster kill by Beville.
“I just looked at my setter (Sidney Hogan) and I was like, 'Set me, I just want to get it over with,” Beville said.
Oakville hung tight for the first half of the third game, edging ahead 11-10 for what would be its final lead of the night. Just as it did in the second game, Cor Jesu put together a mid-game run, this one 11-3, to take command with a 21-14 lead. But, the Tigers strung together a 6-2 surge to get within three points at 23-20 and force Haffner to call his only timeout of the match.
“They are unbelievably scrappy, making some ridiculous defensive plays to extend a lot of long rallies and we knew that coming in. Every coach and referee I talked to in St. Louis said Oakville would do that,” Haffner said. “One of our goals was to stay focused in those long rallies and execute what we knew to do.”
Out of the timeout, the Chargers got the ball to Beville, who executed the kill. They went that same way on match point and the southpaw drilled the winner to send Cor Jesu on to a road trip to southeast Missouri on Thursday.
“I think we're ready to roll and we're excited to go down to Jackson,” Drysdale said. “I think there's a little bit of nostalgia there because that's where we lost freshman year. So, I think we're ready to bring it.”