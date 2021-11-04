Cor Jesu sweeps St. Dominic for spot in Class 5 title match

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Cor Jesu senior Kaylie Drysdale can add a unique skill to her already impressive volleyball resume: communication specialist.

Whether it is pumping up her teammates after a big point or calling out defensive responsibilities at the net, the 5-foot-9 outside hitter is constantly talking on the court.

“I think communication is the biggest part of the sport and I think we play the best when we have energy and communication,” Drysdale said. “So I kind of took that role on and decided that I'm going to do that for the team.”

Drysdale and her teammates had much to discuss Thursday during their 25-22, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of St. Dominic in the Class 5 semifinals at Show Me Center.

First-year Cor Jesu head coach Tim Haffner said Drysdale’s talking fits in with a team that has a high volleyball IQ.

“We got a lot of girls that love the game, that watch a ton of film, that know exactly what's happening on the court,” Haffner said. “They know more than just their position and they know the game overall and they're always looking at the bigger picture, so absolutely, Kaylie is super vocal with that.”