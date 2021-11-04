Cor Jesu sweeps St. Dominic for spot in Class 5 title match

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Cor Jesu senior Kaylie Drysdale can add a unique skill to her already impressive volleyball resume: communication specialist.
Whether it is pumping up her teammates after a big point or calling out defensive responsibilities at the net, the 5-foot-9 outside hitter is constantly talking on the court.
“I think communication is the biggest part of the sport and I think we play the best when we have energy and communication,” Drysdale said. “So I kind of took that role on and decided that I'm going to do that for the team.”
Drysdale and her teammates had much to discuss Thursday during their 25-22, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of St. Dominic in the Class 5 semifinals at Show Me Center.
First-year Cor Jesu head coach Tim Haffner said Drysdale’s talking fits in with a team that has a high volleyball IQ.
“We got a lot of girls that love the game, that watch a ton of film, that know exactly what's happening on the court,” Haffner said. “They know more than just their position and they know the game overall and they're always looking at the bigger picture, so absolutely, Kaylie is super vocal with that.”
Cor Jesu (22-5-3), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, won its 17th successive match and will play Lee’s Summit West (23-11-1) in the championship at noon Friday.
Cor Jesu is seeking its fifth state title and first since 2002, while Lee’s Summit West is seeking its second state crown and first since 2007 — when it beat Cor Jesu in the final.
Drysdale backed up her words with 10 kills and 12 digs, while Jacqueline Beville and Gretchen Olson each put down nine kills and Edith Behrens and Grace Killion rounded out a balanced Chargers attack with eight kills each. Sidney Hogan and Mia Hinkamper combined for 41 assists, while Madison Hoffman provided 17 digs.
“We obviously, like, need each other,” Olson said. “A team cannot be formed by one person. We need every single person on the bench on the court. We needed all to win and to finish our plan.”
Mikayla Robertson had six kills, while Breanna Schreimann and Emma Blaine each had five kills each for No. 4 small school St. Dominic (24-11-3). Rachel Schipper and Mary Kathryn Mulvaney combined for 16 assists.
“We didn't have it,” St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland said. “We didn't have what it took. We just fell short, didn't play great.”
Cor Jesu, in its first final four since 2007, held a slim lead throughout the first set, but every time the Chargers threatened to pull away, St. Dominic responded.
A pair of late kills by Olson helped give Cor Jesu set point and a Beville blast wrapped up the opener for the Chargers.
Drysdale had four early kills as Cor Jesu pulled away early in the second set. Drysdale added an ace and Olson combined on blocks with Beville and Behrens as the Chargers took a two-set lead.
Cor Jesu’s block between Olson, Beville and Behrens frustrated St. Dominic’s attackers.
“We've talked all season about being disciplined at the net,” Haffner said. “So many high schoolers, I feel, are bad blockers and they're trying to block the ball and we say again and again and again, take away an area of the court. Don't block the ball. Take away an area of the court, so that way our defenders are there.”
Olson and Behrens helped give Cor Jesu a comfortable lead in the third with several big swings. Drysdale added a block and a kill and a Killion kill ended the 1-hour, 8-minute match.
Drysdale said she and her teammates are hungry for more.
“We're ready to keep going,” Drysdale said. “We're ready to do the same in the finals (Friday) and we're going to fight tooth and nail. We're not stopping until we're done.”