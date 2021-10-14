Cubbage comes up big as Eureka outlasts Lafayette in five sets

WILDWOOD — The moment wasn’t too big for the freshman.
In a girls volleyball match with multiple implications played at a state championship caliber with an electric crowd, freshman Jenna Cubbage came up big when her team needed her the most as Eureka pulled out a 29-27, 26-28, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10 win over Lafayette in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool match featuring two of the state’s Class 5 powers.
Cubbage came up with two big kills to dig Eureka out of an early hole in the fifth set. Then on match point she and Madison Scheer combined for a stuff block to end the 2-hour, 40-minute thrill ride.
“She’s 14 years old,” Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said. “When she steps on the floor with her team, you know there's a smile from ear to ear and it is contagious for girls that have been playing for so long. It's a breath of fresh air.”
Cubbage said she had never ended a match with a block.
“It was like really cool just to be playing,” Cubbage said. “We've always been such big rivals and I've watched the game for so many years from before I was in high school.”
Scheer was a freshman on varsity during Eureka’s state championship run in 2018 and said she knows the pressure Cubbage faces.
“She is just getting better each day,” Scheer said. “It’s hard.”
Scheer finished with 25 kills for Eureka (26-0, 6-0), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. Rylie Cepicky had 21 kills and Juliette Myrick added 13. Myrick and Caroline Keithley combined for 58 assists.
The victory clinched the conference championship for Eureka, snapping Lafayette’s nine-year stranglehold on it. Eureka and Lafayette shared the conference title in 2019, but the Lancers won it outright the other eight years.
More importantly, the win clinched the No. 1 seed for Eureka in the Class 5 District 3 tournament in two weeks. That means the Wildcats will avoid either Lafayette or No. 1 small Borgia in the semifinal round.
“We wanted to get seeded first,” Scheer said. “We knew we had to win to get it.”
Maya Witherspoon had 19 kills, Allison Risley had 17 and Caitlyn Little provided 14 for No. 2 Lafayette (24-4-1, 5-1). Alyssa Nelson had 60 assists.
“I'm super proud of our kids,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said. “I thought we kind of rode the roller coaster in that match at times, but I thought we stayed engaged, I thought we stayed together.”
The opening set featured 14 ties and 5 lead changes and the teams played sideout volleyball for the first 40-plus points.
Kills from Cepicky and Myrick helped give Eureka a 24-22 lead, but a Witherspoon kill helped bring Lafayette even.
After fending off three set points, Eureka gained the advantage with a Mia Berg tip. Keithley followed with an ace to clinch the marathon opening frame for the Wildcats.
Big swings from Little and Witherspoon helped forge Lafayette out to a 23-19 lead in the second set, but Eureka rallied behind kills from Myrick and Scheer to once again push the set past 25 points.
Lafayette fought off a set point and answered with a pair of Risley kills to even the match at one set apiece.
“We needed to stay calm,” Fowler said. “We were freaking out and there were some moments where I was like this isn't very characteristic of us.”
A Jordyn Lochmann block and a Little spike helped give Lafayette a 24-19 lead in the third set before an Eureka service error gave the Lancers a 2-1 lead.
The Wildcats rode Scheer’s right arm in the fourth set. The Auburn recruit blasted home six kills and an Abby Holt kill sent the match into a fifth set.
It was the second tough five-set match in 48 hours for Lafayette, which dropped a similar contest Tuesday against Borgia.
“While it's hard, especially in a second five-setter in a week, our kids are just great to each other,” Young said. “I just really enjoy them.”