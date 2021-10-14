Cubbage comes up big as Eureka outlasts Lafayette in five sets

WILDWOOD — The moment wasn’t too big for the freshman.

In a girls volleyball match with multiple implications played at a state championship caliber with an electric crowd, freshman Jenna Cubbage came up big when her team needed her the most as Eureka pulled out a 29-27, 26-28, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10 win over Lafayette in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool match featuring two of the state’s Class 5 powers.

Cubbage came up with two big kills to dig Eureka out of an early hole in the fifth set. Then on match point she and Madison Scheer combined for a stuff block to end the 2-hour, 40-minute thrill ride.

“She’s 14 years old,” Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said. “When she steps on the floor with her team, you know there's a smile from ear to ear and it is contagious for girls that have been playing for so long. It's a breath of fresh air.”

Cubbage said she had never ended a match with a block.

“It was like really cool just to be playing,” Cubbage said. “We've always been such big rivals and I've watched the game for so many years from before I was in high school.”

Scheer was a freshman on varsity during Eureka’s state championship run in 2018 and said she knows the pressure Cubbage faces.