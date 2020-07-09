Darst takes over Fort Zumwalt West girls volleyball program

Austin Darst always knew his calling.
“Before I decided to be a teacher, I knew I had to be involved in volleyball somehow,” he said.
The 23-year-old has made his vision come true as he was recently named the coach of the girls volleyball program at his alma mater, Fort Zumwalt West.
Darst spent last season as a volunteer assistant for the Jaguars after graduating from the University of Missouri. Floating between the varsity and junior varsity allowed him to get to know the coaches and players in the program.
“They have built a program that is so big on character development and last year, my first year of coaching, I was spoiled,” Darst said. “The group of athletes we have are just incredible young people. If I can just try to keep that going, I will be very happy with promoting good character and trying to get our athletes to be the best versions of themselves that they can be.”
The Jaguars were 11-17-2 last year, snapping a string of six consecutive seasons with a winning record.
Darst was a standout on the Jaguars boys team. He led them in kills his junior and senior seasons. Fort Zumwalt West compiled a 38-23-3 record during his time as a starter in 2014 and 2015.
He went on to play club volleyball at Mizzou and eventually helped the Tigers women's volleyball program as a practice player and a student manager.
“That was great,” Darst said. “I got to travel with the team, go to all the SEC schools and sit on the bench.”
Darst was exposed to big-time volleyball athletes at Mizzou, including Leketor Member-Meneh, who led Lutheran South to the Class 3 state title and was named the Post-Dispatch girls volleyball player of the year in 2016.
He remembers the hard-hitting outside hitter borrowing the baseball team’s radar gun to see how hard Member-Meneh, known as ‘Lek’ to her teammates, could hit the ball. Her spikes registered at 55 mph.
“That’s practice, too,” Darst said. “If you're in a game, you're going to hit it hard because you've got the adrenaline going and you’re in game mode.”
More importantly, he was exposed to top-notch coaches Wayne and Susan Kreklow, who coached the Mizzou women's program until 2019.
Wayne Kreklow was big on the mental part of the game. Darst kept a journal of practice plans and sayings from the now former coach.
“He would say things like, mindless repetition in itself won’t do you any good,” Darst said. “You've got to be mindful of every action you are taking every day."
While Darst will be the youngest girls volleyball coach in the area, Joshua and Molly Taylor, who took over at Mizzou after the Kreklows retired, provide inspiration. They are in their late-20s.
“The opportunity to have my own program is something I wanted as long as I can remember,” Darst said. “I’m very excited to help grow these athletes into the best versions of themselves that they can be and I’m happy to do that at a place that is home for me, my alma mater, my high school.”
As Darst returns home, he will have plenty of help as his former coach, Matt Haynes, will be his assistant. It is a fitting combination, considering he is taking over for Haynes’ wife, Michelle, and it was Haynes who mentored Darst as a player.
“He said to me in high school, 'You're going to be a coach some day,'” Darst said. “He gave me that confidence and drive to be a leader.”
