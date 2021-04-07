Dawson triggers third-set explosion to propel O'Fallon past Belleville West

"We got a little ahead of ourselves and then we realized that (West) was not going to give up," Ellis said. "We had to fight in that third set and give everything we got."

O'Fallon used a 5-0 run to break a 4-4 tie in the deciding set. Senior Erionna Coleman began the salvo with an eye-popping block. Dawson followed with a well-placed tip. She then recorded back-to-back kills for an 8-4 lead. Smith recorded a block to end the blitz.

West responded with consecutive kills before the Panthers reeled off nine of the next 12 points for an 18-9 lead. Dawson, Mayfield and Smith keyed the spurt offensively. Senior Kelsie Schieppe added three service winners to the run.

The Maroons couldn't regain the control they snatched away in the second set as the Panthers turned up the heat on both sides of the net.

"I thought we had the momentum," West coach Lauren Edwards said. "But O'Fallon was ready. They were digging all our balls, they were serving tough. In that last set, we never got into any kind of rhythm.

The Panthers now have their sights set on another potential revenge win against Edwardsville.