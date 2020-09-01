Deutschmann shines in front of father as Howell knocks off Fort Zumwalt South

Deutschmann went on a four-point service run in the first set and also added a nifty block later in the match.

“You could tell she was inspired,” Howell coach Dani Rygelski said.

Deutschmann’s effort did not go unnoticed by her teammates.

“I feel like if she’s not playing good then our whole team doesn’t play good,” explained senior hitter Izzy Benson, who added eight kills. “But when she’s on — like tonight — we’re all on.”

The Vikings had to reach deep to hold off the gutsy Bulldogs, who have won only 41 of 146 matches over the last six-plus years. They had lost six in a row to Howell and had not won a set from the Vikings since Sept. 21, 2006.

But the Bulldogs made a run with a strong really that had the hosts on their heels.

“I’m happy with the way we responded especially in that third set,” Zumwalt South coach Josh Farley said. “Our goal was to come in here and be as strong as possible. I think we did that.”

Rygelksi agreed, “I was happily shocked that another team in St. Charles (County) was that talented. They made us work.”