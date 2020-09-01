Deutschmann shines in front of father as Howell knocks off Fort Zumwalt South

WELDON SPRING — Anna Deutschmann didn’t need any extra motivation Tuesday night.
Yet the Francis Howell senior outside hitter found some.
Her father George, who suffers from Ataxia — a degenerative disease of the nervous system — was able to come out and watch his daughter on senior night.
It was one of the few times he has been able to attend a Vikings match.
Anna put on a show for dad, driving home a match-high 11 kills to lead Howell to a 25-19, 25-14, 16-25, 25-12 win over Fort Zumwalt South in the season opener for both girls volleyball teams at Howell.
Deutschmann turned in a strong all-around performance at the perfect time. George sat in a wheelchair courtside, sporting an ear-to-ear smile throughout the entire evening.
“It was so special to have him here,” Anna said. “It’s a great night.”
Anna’s biggest hit of the contest was a thunderous drive at the outset of the fourth set that helped the Vikings regain the momentum they had lost with a third-set defeat.
She proudly glanced over at her father after tallying the most meaningful point of the match.
“I wanted to make sure he enjoyed the moment, too,” Anna said.
Deutschmann went on a four-point service run in the first set and also added a nifty block later in the match.
“You could tell she was inspired,” Howell coach Dani Rygelski said.
Deutschmann’s effort did not go unnoticed by her teammates.
“I feel like if she’s not playing good then our whole team doesn’t play good,” explained senior hitter Izzy Benson, who added eight kills. “But when she’s on — like tonight — we’re all on.”
The Vikings had to reach deep to hold off the gutsy Bulldogs, who have won only 41 of 146 matches over the last six-plus years. They had lost six in a row to Howell and had not won a set from the Vikings since Sept. 21, 2006.
But the Bulldogs made a run with a strong really that had the hosts on their heels.
“I’m happy with the way we responded especially in that third set,” Zumwalt South coach Josh Farley said. “Our goal was to come in here and be as strong as possible. I think we did that.”
Rygelksi agreed, “I was happily shocked that another team in St. Charles (County) was that talented. They made us work.”
Howell’s power up front seemed to wear down the Bulldogs as the night went along. Freshman Avery Guisinger added seven kills to the balanced attack. Sophomore Kendall Martin and senior Bryanna Zimmerman also contributed key points down the stretch.
Senior libero Lily Figgins paced a strong defensive effort.
“We’ve got 10 girls that can hit the volleyball,” said Rygelski, a former standout hitter at Saint Louis University. “It’s makes us more competitive.”
Kills by Deutschmann, Martin and Zimmerman kicked-started Howell to a 4-1 lead in the final set. Martin then added four points from the service line — the final came on a hit from Zimmerman that pushed the lead to 8-2.
South, paced by the one-two hitting punch of Ramiri Gardner and Morgan Horrell, battled back to within 11-5 before Howell went on a 6-2 run to take command. Senior Hannah Edmonds fueled the blitz with an ace.
“We knew we had to get going again after losing in the third,” Benson said.
The tradition-rich Vikings, who have reeled off 17 successive winning seasons, are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing end to last year’s promising 20-13-2 campaign. They displayed numerous flashes of brilliance during the regular season, but fizzled down the stretch losing to Francis Howell Central in straight sets in the sectional round.
“We know we can do better and we’re trying to go out and prove it,” Deutschmann said.
The win Tuesday was a step in that direction.
“When we lost last year it was so upsetting,” Benson said. “It’s making us work hard to make sure that doesn’t happen again. We want to end on a happy note this time.”
