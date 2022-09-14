Dominant serve powers Eureka to sweep of Lafayette

Eureka celebrates taking the first set during a girls volleyball match on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Eureka swept Lafayette 3-0. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Olivia Hasbrook awaits a Lafayette serve during a girls volleyball match on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Eureka swept Lafayette 3-0. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Eureka bench cheers on the Wildcats during a girls volleyball match on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Eureka swept Lafayette 3-0. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Alyssa Nelson serves during a girls volleyball match on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Eureka swept Lafayette 3-0. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Abby Holt gets the ball past the Lafayette defense during a girls volleyball match on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Eureka swept Lafayette 3-0. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Alyssa Nelson passes the ball during a girls volleyball match on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Eureka swept Lafayette 3-0. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
“Obviously sweeping a very good Lafayette team is a big step in the right direction,” Myrick said. “Everyone stepped up.”
Hasbrook, the team’s libero, led a stingy defense. Dana Grib, Sophia Gagnepain and Keithley each had a pair of aces as an aggressive Eureka serve stretched Lafayette’s serve receive.
“We work on serving and service receive every single day in practice for a lot of the time,” Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said. “So, the fact that the kids are able to take everything from practice and apply it in a game, that's pretty important.”
Maya Witherspoon put down 11 kills, Allison Risley had 10 and Caitlyn Little added nine spikes for No. 1 Lafayette (8-5, 0-1). Alyssa Nelson had 25 assists.
It was the fourth straight loss for the Lancers, but the first of the season to an area team.
“We’ve got to get a heck of a lot better, I mean that was very clear,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said. “Their serving and their ball control was better than ours.”
Eureka broke a 20-all tie in the first set with a Cubbage kill and a Gagnepain ace. Kills from Berg and Holt clinched the opener for the visitors.
Berg and Holt combined for nine kills for Eureka, while Witherspoon had four spikes, a block and an ace for Lafayette.
“We really attacked the deep corners and we just took advantage of that,” Myrick said. “We swing hard and they swing hard, too, and our defenders were there.”
Hasbrook put down an ace and Cubbage followed with three of her six kills in the frame to give Eureka a 15-10 lead in the second set. Lafayette chipped away and pulled even with a pair of Witherspoon spikes, but a Gagnepain ace and a Berg block gave the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
“It’s always a good game, it's usually five sets,” Hasbrook said. “Our teams match up very well and I was expecting a long game, but our team like, wow, we just came out strong and we came out fired up.”
An Anna Wieman block sparked a key 4-0 run for Eureka in the third set. Holt followed with a spike and an ace to stretch the lead to 22-17.
Myrick came up with a key tip and then found Berg for two consecutive kills to end the 84-minute match.
Fowler said Eureka has hit its stride after a shaky start to the season.
“We decided that we were going to stop doing things that are so extra and just play the game and make it look as simple as possible if you can,” Fowler said.
Eureka and Lafayette are once again paired in Class 5 District 2. Last season, the Wildcats won the regular-season meeting only to have the Lancers end their season in the district championship match.
Young said Lafayette a lot to work on if a similar scenario is to play out this season.
“We’ve got seven seniors on this team,” Young said. “So, we're hoping that we see some leadership pull us in the right direction and hopefully be playing our best ball in October.”
