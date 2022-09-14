Dominant serve powers Eureka to sweep of Lafayette

WILDWOOD — Olivia Hasbrook had the date circled.

So did the rest of her Eureka High teammates as they traveled to Lafayette for a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool girls volleyball match Wednesday.

“It’s always one of the biggest games of the year,” said Hasbrook, a junior for the Wildcats. “It’s always fun to play them. It’s a lot of our club teammates.”

Hasbrook and the Wildcats kept the good times going with an impressive 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 sweep of the Lancers.

Mia Berg had 12 kills, Jenna Cubbage had 11 and Abby Holt added seven spikes for Eureka (7-1, 2-0), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. Juliette Myrick and Caroline Keithley combined for 33 assists.

“Obviously sweeping a very good Lafayette team is a big step in the right direction,” Myrick said. “Everyone stepped up.”

Hasbrook, the team’s libero, led a stingy defense. Dana Grib, Sophia Gagnepain and Keithley each had a pair of aces as an aggressive Eureka serve stretched Lafayette’s serve receive.

“We work on serving and service receive every single day in practice for a lot of the time,” Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said. “So, the fact that the kids are able to take everything from practice and apply it in a game, that's pretty important.”

Maya Witherspoon put down 11 kills, Allison Risley had 10 and Caitlyn Little added nine spikes for No. 1 Lafayette (8-5, 0-1). Alyssa Nelson had 25 assists.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Lancers, but the first of the season to an area team.

“We’ve got to get a heck of a lot better, I mean that was very clear,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said. “Their serving and their ball control was better than ours.”

Eureka broke a 20-all tie in the first set with a Cubbage kill and a Gagnepain ace. Kills from Berg and Holt clinched the opener for the visitors.

Berg and Holt combined for nine kills for Eureka, while Witherspoon had four spikes, a block and an ace for Lafayette.

“We really attacked the deep corners and we just took advantage of that,” Myrick said. “We swing hard and they swing hard, too, and our defenders were there.”

Hasbrook put down an ace and Cubbage followed with three of her six kills in the frame to give Eureka a 15-10 lead in the second set. Lafayette chipped away and pulled even with a pair of Witherspoon spikes, but a Gagnepain ace and a Berg block gave the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

“It’s always a good game, it's usually five sets,” Hasbrook said. “Our teams match up very well and I was expecting a long game, but our team like, wow, we just came out strong and we came out fired up.”

An Anna Wieman block sparked a key 4-0 run for Eureka in the third set. Holt followed with a spike and an ace to stretch the lead to 22-17.

Myrick came up with a key tip and then found Berg for two consecutive kills to end the 84-minute match.

Fowler said Eureka has hit its stride after a shaky start to the season.

“We decided that we were going to stop doing things that are so extra and just play the game and make it look as simple as possible if you can,” Fowler said.

Eureka and Lafayette are once again paired in Class 5 District 2. Last season, the Wildcats won the regular-season meeting only to have the Lancers end their season in the district championship match.

Young said Lafayette a lot to work on if a similar scenario is to play out this season.