Jayla Holcombe is one of the highest-flying players for one of the top club girls volleyball teams in the nation — even though she might fly under the radar around the St. Louis area.
While her teammates on Rockwood Thunder’s Under-17 Elite team litter the rosters of some of the area’s top high school volleyball programs and get headline after headline every fall, Holcombe attends SIUE East St. Louis Charter School — an academically-based high school with about 100 students.
Since SIUE Charter doesn’t sponsor volleyball, Holcombe plays in high school for East St. Louis, which is known more for its dominance in football, basketball and track.
Holcombe virtually has done it all for the Flyerettes the last two years, serving as both setter and hitter. She made the all-conference team as a sophomore and junior in the ultra-talented Southwestern Conference even though East St. Louis didn't win a league match those two years.
Looking for a new challenge, she found a home this club season on Rockwood Thunder’s top team for her age group.
“It was a very smooth transition,” Holcombe said. “Me and the girls get along great. Before I tried out for the team, three of my teammates reached out to me and they seemed really cool. I appreciated that very much and it made me lean toward Rockwood even more.”
Holcombe will help Rockwood Thunder Elite compete in the Under-17 open division of the USA Volleyball Girls' Junior National Championships from Tuesday through July 5 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.
Of the four Under-17 divisions in the tournament, the 36-team open is the most competitive. High Performance Royal also will represent the St. Louis area in the open division of the Under-17 national tournament.
A switch in philosophy for Rockwood Thunder helped open a spot for Holcombe.
“Her vertical is incredible,” said Thunder U17 Elite coach Shane Weber, who will coach in high school at Incarnate Word in the fall.
“She jumps out of the gym. This team ran two setters last year with a 6-2 (offense) and I decided to go with a 5-1 with (Borgia’s) Abby Lynn, who’s a stellar setter, and I needed an opposite hitter so (Holcombe) fit right in.”
A 5-foot-11 senior-to-be, Holcombe uses her vertical leaping ability to play much taller than her frame.
But she said it didn't all come naturally.
“My freshman year I went really hard in the weight room and in high school we did a lot of box jumps and the past summer we’ve been in the weight room,” Holcombe said. “That really helped a lot and I’ve grown into my vertical jump.”
In her lone season with the club, Holcombe’s work ethic has made an impression on Weber.
“She’s a real quiet, humble kid,” Weber said. “Sometimes she doesn’t show a ton of emotion when she gets the ball on the floor and sometimes she does. But she goes about her business and does her job. She’s very coachable and listens and she’s been a great pickup for us.”
Holcombe’s presence completed a loaded roster for the team.
Rockwood Thunder’s competition in the national tournament will be filled with players headed to NCAA Division I powers. Many times, the vertically challenged Elite team will be at a size advantage against front lines featuring girls standing at 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5.
“The biggest thing with all of our attackers, and this includes Jayla as well, is they are versatile,” Weber said. “They can attack from multiple positions on the front row, which allows us being a smaller team in the country to create some deception hopefully and score.”
Being smaller makes ball control essential for Rockwood Thunder’s success in Indianapolis. It starts on a back row consisting of Becca Zaber (Visitation), Alexis Williams (Oakville) and Baillie Kearns (Lindbergh), who are all liberos on their high school teams.
Up front, Alyse Cundiff (O'Fallon Christian), Jennifer Nuelle (Cor Jesu) and Karinna Gall (Althoff) swing away from the outside opposite of Holcombe. Lafayette’s Allison Beaton has blossomed in the middle and creates mismatches with her versatility.
Every player on the team, except for Cundiff, will be seniors in high school this fall. Cundiff graduated high school and is headed to Murray State, but she plays for the Under-17 team because of her birthday.
“The speed of club is so much faster than even at the highest level of high school ball and that’s understandable when you’re taking from all these different schools and getting the best athletes in terms of club," Weber said. "It definitely makes them better. They have to react faster. They have to see things faster. They have to process mentally quicker.”
The uptick in speed suits Holcombe, who hopes to play in college but hasn’t decided on a destination.
“I’ve never had this tempo,” Holcombe said. “Everything has always been higher or slower. Me adjusting to a fast pace will help me adjust in college.”