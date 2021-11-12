Edwardsville comes up just short in three-set state semifinal loss to Mother McAuley

"At the start, we were just swinging away and it was definitely working," Saye said.

Explained Garner, "At the beginning of the match, it was easier for us to hit around their blocks. Maybe they were kind of surprised by us. As the match went along, it became harder to hit around those blocks and we found ourselves tipping a little bit more."

Edwardsville had a six-match winning streak snapped.

Yet the players realized that they turned in maximum effort in defeat.

"It was a tough loss, we wanted it really badly," Saye said. "All in all, we played amazing and they played very well too. Although it is a tough loss, I'm proud of each and every one of us."

The contest featured a power hitting show between Edwardville's Saye and Garner against McAuley's White and Brokemond.

Both teams also displayed strong defense with a combined 107 digs. Edwardsville had 53, with senior Kaitlyn Conway leading the way with 17.

The Tigers, who finished third in 2010, caught fire down the stretch and made history with their post-season run.

"We definitely surprised a lot of people," Griffin said.

