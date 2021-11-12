Edwardsville comes up just short in three-set state semifinal loss to Mother McAuley

NORMAL — Chicago Mother McAuley volleyball coach Jen DeJarld poured over hours of film on Edwardsville High in preparation for Friday's Class 4A girls volleyball state volleyball semifinal.
She felt like she knew the Tigers' tendencies from top to bottom.
Yet DeJarld was stunned once the contest got going.
"Their was a level of play we hadn't seen on film," DeJarld said. "They did a lot of smart things. Edwardsville played strong."
Just not strong enough.
The Tigers took the tradition-rich program from Chicago to the brink before falling 27-29, 25-21, 25-16 in an 80-minute nail-biter at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University.
Edwardsville (33-8) will face Barrington (32-8) in the third-place match at 7:25 p.m. Saturday.
McAuley (35-6), which has won a state-record 15 championships but none since 2016, faces Aurora Metea Valley (33-2) in the title match at 8:55 p.m. Saturday.
The Tigers may have surprised the Mighty Macs with their strong attack and never-say-die defensive effort.
"I think maybe the film they saw on us was from the regular season," Edwardsville senior hitter Gabby Saye said. "We're a much better team right now."
Saye led Edwardsville's ferocious attack with 13 kills. Senior Emma Garner added 10.
"I think we gave them all we could," Saye said.
Edwardsville used a gritty effort to capture a nail-biting first set and came out with confidence in the second set.
But McAuley reclaimed the momentum and never looked back in the third set behind the one-two punch of Ellie White (23 kills) and Peyton Brokemond (18 kills).
"Our girls played really tough," Edwardsville coach Heather Ohlau. "They stepped up to the challenge. They gave everything they had. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough."
The Tigers fought off a pair of set points of 25-24 and 26-25 to grab the opener. Senior setter Lexie Griffin put her team in front 27-26 with a point from the service line and Saye closed out the thriller with a thunderous kill.
McAuley used a 17-14 run to send the contest into a deciding set.
Edwardsville, which was making only its second final four appearance in school history, jumped out to a 5-4 lead in the finale behind a kill from Garner and some service magic by Madison Vieth.
But Mother McAuley reeled off seven of the next 10 points to take control.
The Tigers climbed to within 11-9 on another Saye kill but could get no closer.
"At the start, we were just swinging away and it was definitely working," Saye said.
Explained Garner, "At the beginning of the match, it was easier for us to hit around their blocks. Maybe they were kind of surprised by us. As the match went along, it became harder to hit around those blocks and we found ourselves tipping a little bit more."
Edwardsville had a six-match winning streak snapped.
Yet the players realized that they turned in maximum effort in defeat.
"It was a tough loss, we wanted it really badly," Saye said. "All in all, we played amazing and they played very well too. Although it is a tough loss, I'm proud of each and every one of us."
The contest featured a power hitting show between Edwardville's Saye and Garner against McAuley's White and Brokemond.
Both teams also displayed strong defense with a combined 107 digs. Edwardsville had 53, with senior Kaitlyn Conway leading the way with 17.
The Tigers, who finished third in 2010, caught fire down the stretch and made history with their post-season run.
"We definitely surprised a lot of people," Griffin said.