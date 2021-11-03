 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edwardsville rolls into first super-sectional since 2017
0 comments

Edwardsville rolls into first super-sectional since 2017

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Edwardsville vs OFallon

Edwardsville player Lexie Griffin sets the ball for a teammate. Edwardsville defeated OFallon in a semifinal volleyball game of the Pekin Sectional on Monday November 1, 2021 at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, IL. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Edwardsville High’s girls volleyball swept Normal Community 25-19, 25-18 to win the Class 4A Pekin Sectional title in Pekin.

It is the first sectional title since 2017 for Edwardsville (32-7), which advanced to play Huntley (24-11) at 6 p.m. Friday in the Class 4A DeKalb Super-Sectional for a trip to the state tournament.

Senior right-side hitter Gabby Saye record a team-high 10 kills for Edwardsville with a sparkling .529 hitting percentage as senior setter Lexie Griffin dished out 17 assists and won 18 points on her serve.

Also, senior outside hitter Emma Garner had four of the Tigers’ 10 block assists and senior defensive specialist Kaitlyn Conway had eight digs.

As a team, Edwardsville had only one serve reception error in 35 attempts.

The Tigers are one victory from their first state tournament appearance since 2010, when they finished third.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News