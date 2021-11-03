Edwardsville rolls into first super-sectional since 2017

Edwardsville High’s girls volleyball swept Normal Community 25-19, 25-18 to win the Class 4A Pekin Sectional title in Pekin.

It is the first sectional title since 2017 for Edwardsville (32-7), which advanced to play Huntley (24-11) at 6 p.m. Friday in the Class 4A DeKalb Super-Sectional for a trip to the state tournament.

Senior right-side hitter Gabby Saye record a team-high 10 kills for Edwardsville with a sparkling .529 hitting percentage as senior setter Lexie Griffin dished out 17 assists and won 18 points on her serve.

Also, senior outside hitter Emma Garner had four of the Tigers’ 10 block assists and senior defensive specialist Kaitlyn Conway had eight digs.

As a team, Edwardsville had only one serve reception error in 35 attempts.

The Tigers are one victory from their first state tournament appearance since 2010, when they finished third.