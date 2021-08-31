Edwardsville rolls to a sweep against O'Fallon in season opener

Edwardsville controlled the match from the service line. Griffin, Conway and Hannah Matarelli each had an ace and the Tigers’ aggressive serves kept the Panthers off balance.

“Our servers were able to knock O'Fallon out of system,” Edwardsville coach Heather Ohlau said. “They've got a phenomenal middle and anytime that you can knock a team from their big go-to hitter, I count that as a positive.”

Edwardsville won its ninth consecutive match dating to the spring season played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigers also won their sixth consecutive match against O'Fallon and 12th in the last 13 meetings between the conference powers.

“It's definitely a really good start to our season,” Conway said. “It's going to give us a lot of confidence, but it also brings a lot of teams gunning for us. They know that we are going to be the team beat this year, so we just have to make sure that we're staying consistent at practice and not letting up anything on our end.”