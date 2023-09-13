The Eureka girls volleyball team got its first taste of defeat this season, going 3-3 in the inaugural Rockwood Invitational Tournament over the weekend.

Rather than dwelling on the negative, Eureka coach Jodie Fowler saw a lot of positives.

“We went three with two of those three teams,” Fowler said. “We also got to see some of our underclassmen that haven't had much varsity experience. They got to play against the biggest and the baddest. So, that's great for our team because we had a pretty decent size graduating class so now we've got to fill those roles and these kids get in against the best early and now we figure out how to get better.”

Going undefeated was a tall ask for any team in a two-day tournament that consisted of some of the top teams in Missouri and Kansas.

Co-hosted by Eureka, Lafayette and Marquette, the 23-team tournament featured some of the top local teams such as Cor Jesu, Kirkwood, St. Pius X, St. Dominic, Francis Howell and Francis Howell Central. It also brought in some of the best teams from throughout the state, including the entire Class 5 final four roster, as well as Kansas power St. James.

Eureka (7-4), No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, beat St. Michael The Archangel, Kickapoo and St. Teresa’s to begin the tournament, but ended it with losses to Liberty North, St. James Academy (Kan.) and Lee’s Summit West.

Standout libero Olivia Hasbrook was solid on the back row and sophomore attacker Jenna Cubbage continued to build on a stellar freshman campaign. Senior outside hitter Rylie Cepicky is still trying to find her rhythm as she recovers from a torn ACL.

“We’ve got eight seniors, like a lot of people are going to do a lot of really good things,” Fowler said. “We just need them all to step up a little. We don't need anybody to be perfect. And I think right now we're kind of stuck on being perfect.”

While Fowler was encouraged with her team’s play, she was also encouraged with the feedback she got from the other coaches, players and administrators on how the tournament played out.

The round robin format guaranteed that teams played matches against opponents they wouldn’t normally see. The multiple locations allowed tournament organizers to create different pools consisting of teams on similar levels.

The hope is to continue to grow the tournament to include even more local teams. Fowler emphasized that even though there are Class 5 heavyweights, that teams are paired according to level with coaches input.

“This is a really great tournament with a lot of interest,” Fowler said. “A lot of people are very interested in returning, but also there's people that want to be added. Our athletic director has already put the dates in for next year, September 13 and 14th.”

Mater Dei off to fast start

Knights coach Chad Rakers is going by a "to whom much is given much is expected" motto with his team.

“I feel like I'm always wanting so much from my kids, and when they show me what they can do, I want more,” Rakers said. “This team is one that I'm pushing really, really hard. That's because of what I see. Their ability is high. And because that, I'm trying to get them to push themselves to be great as often, and as long, as possible.”

The results have been impressive.

No. 1 small Mater Dei (11-2) began the season winning the Legacy Tournament. That included a sweep in the championship over No. 2 St. Pius X (11-2), a favorite to be in the mix for the Class 4 championship in Missouri.

The Knights went 3-2 this past weekend in the Effingham Tournament against some top competition from Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Indiana.

Junior libero Addie Lampe earned the MVP honors at Legacy and has been the Knights’ leader all season.

“She's a phenomenal player,” Rakers said. “She's just been all over the place for us and picking up everywhere. And serve-receive wise she's really solid there too and kind of holds everything together.”

Junior middle hitter Alyssa Koerkenmeier leads a balanced attack and averages more than a block a game.

The tough schedule continues for the Knights, who play O’Fallon this week before their big rivalry match against Breese Central on Saturday. Next week, they play No. 4 small Freeburg.

Rakers hopes to continue to see improvement.

“Some of it is just communication,” Rakers said. “Communicate better on the floor, you know, the way that they're going to need to at the next level. The more we're talking out there, and then we're listening to each other and helping each other get to where we need to be next. The thing about volleyball is it's always about where do I have to go now? You should always be in motion. The ball’s in motion, so should you be. So, it's about making sure that we get those things done. It's the details. Being clean, attacking setting, passing, the detailed stuff that we've got to clean up in order to be the great team I want them to be.”

Cor Jesu searching for consistency

The Chargers' record stands at 5-5, but that deserves a closer look.

Their five losses came to defending Class 5 champion Lafayette, Eureka and three losses in the Rockwood Invitational against final four favorites Liberty North and Lee’s Summit West and Kansas power St. James Academy.

“It can be hard on the players sometimes, you know, psychologically how do I get up for this game? And is this just another game where things aren't going our way?” Cor Jesu coach Tim Haffner said. “Obviously we see what holes do we have? What do we need to work on from a skill perspective? But also, the tournament allows you to have the chance to teach the mental side of the game.”

No. 10 large Cor Jesu has the talent to make a run.

Senior outside hitter Grace Killion, who started on Cor Jesu’s state championship team two years ago, has emerged as a go-to player. Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Ortwerth, who started as a freshman, has continued to develop.

“I tell the girls I don't expect you to play perfect, you are going to make errors and that's going to happen,” Haffner said. “Other teams are going to be great and get kills or get aces, but if you want to be one of the best teams in the state in Class 5, you have to show up and perform 90% of the time.”

Even though the Rockwood Invitational was mentally challenging, count Haffner as a fan of the new tournament.

“It's kind of stunning, just saying that many good teams collected together … It’s just an amazing opportunity to play teams that we don't normally get to play,” Haffner said. “I thought it's a great idea to not have a bracket so that way, the Kansas City teams aren't traveling over here and suddenly have to play another Kansas City team in the first round or anything like that. And so just to get five matches, six matches against teams that you don't play, that you know are going to be high level competition and challenge you early in the season, it’s a pretty amazing opportunity.”

Quick sets

• Mascoutah announced Tuesday that it will host Breese Central on August 31, 2024, in a special match to be played on its football field, outside and under the lights. This is the first local match of its kind, according to Mascoutah’s athletic department.

• Senior Audrey Small recently set a new career digs record for Fort Zumwalt West.

• Junior Katelyn Diani-O’Day recently broke the career assists record at Lutheran St. Charles.