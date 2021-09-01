Eureka holds off Oakville's comeback bid for road victory

"I could tell we were tired," Fowler said. "We have a 13-player roster and four people are injured or sick. One is (sick) at home and we have three injuries. One is a concussion, one is a knee and another is an elbow. They're all coming back at different times shortly, but right now, we've got to have everybody that's here firing on all cylinders.

"They were starting to wear down. That's what Oakville does. You have to dig and keep hitting, keep hitting."

Junior Tess McConnell, a powerful 6-footer, was strong at the net for Oakville, particularly in the third game when she had six kills, including the one that put the Tigers ahead to stay at 24-23.

Allen said McConnell "did fantastic."

"It's great to see her come alive in our first game," he said. "This is her third year on varsity. She started with me as a freshman. Each year, she keeps coming out a little bit stronger, a little bit better. It's nice to see."

McConnell was disappointed with the loss, but not necessarily with how the Tigers played. She loved the challenge of facing Eureka's bigs.