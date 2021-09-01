Eureka holds off Oakville's comeback bid for road victory

OAKVILLE — Eureka girls volleyball coach Jodie Fowler has all the respect in the world for Oakville's program.
That's why the Wildcats' 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22 victory over Oakville on the Tigers' home floor was special Wednesday.
"They're a great team," Fowler said. "Their defense is lights-out. We were able to hang with some good defensive plays, too, but their defense is always unmatched. That's what they do. They dig everything. The girls pulled together and relied on one another."
Eureka (2-0) won the first two sets and led 19-15 in the third before the Tigers (0-1) stormed back to extend the match.
There were 14 ties in the fourth set, which the Wildcats finally won after trailing 21-18. Senior Madison Scheer's kill finally ended it.
"It was neck-and-neck to the end," Fowler said. "Our back row did such a great job. Our setters did a great job of listening. They did what they were asked to do. We had to go back and get (the momentum)."
It was Oakville's first match of the season. The Tigers didn't fold after succumbing in the first two sets, as Eureka's deadly hitting, led by 6-foot-1 senior Madison Scheer, caused Oakville plenty of concern.
But the Tigers righted themselves with their impressive third-set win, and they were in position to push the match to a decisive fifth when they grabbed their three-point lead on a Eureka hitting error.
But sophomore Olivia Hasbrook's kill on a pass from junior Juliette Myrick was followed by kills from Scheer (from sophomore Rylie Cepicky) and 5-11 junior Abby Holt that tied the game at 21.
Eureka broke through with four of the next five points, culminated by Scheer's kill that doused Oakville's comeback attempts.
"I was happy with the entire night," Oakville coach Luke Allen said. "We came out and had high intensity the entire time. That was fun to see. It was a fun match. Unfortunately, it didn't go our way, but it was still a great (match)."
Allen acknowledged the superb front-row play of the Wildcats, which included a strong performance by the 5-11 Cepicky, the 6-foot lefty-swinging Myrick and 5-11 freshman Jenna Cubbage.
"That's one of the struggles that we have right now — going up against large hitters," Allen said. "But I think the girls did their job well. They directed where we needed the ball to go and we played defense well. We responded right back.
"The girls are great about knowing that they were going to be firing from all cylinders. We just need to stay disciplined on defense to keep the ball alive."
Fowler said Oakville's ability to extend points eventually took its toll on the Wildcats. By the end of the match, Fowler could tell her team was fatigued by its lack of depth and the Tigers' peskiness. Time after time, Oakville kept alive a point that seemed certain to be heading to the Eureka side of the scoreboard.
"I could tell we were tired," Fowler said. "We have a 13-player roster and four people are injured or sick. One is (sick) at home and we have three injuries. One is a concussion, one is a knee and another is an elbow. They're all coming back at different times shortly, but right now, we've got to have everybody that's here firing on all cylinders.
"They were starting to wear down. That's what Oakville does. You have to dig and keep hitting, keep hitting."
Junior Tess McConnell, a powerful 6-footer, was strong at the net for Oakville, particularly in the third game when she had six kills, including the one that put the Tigers ahead to stay at 24-23.
Allen said McConnell "did fantastic."
"It's great to see her come alive in our first game," he said. "This is her third year on varsity. She started with me as a freshman. Each year, she keeps coming out a little bit stronger, a little bit better. It's nice to see."
McConnell was disappointed with the loss, but not necessarily with how the Tigers played. She loved the challenge of facing Eureka's bigs.
"It was definitely a very good first game," McConnell said. "It's a good game to learn from to see what we can work on throughout the rest of the season. There was no flaw I could see that was worth some type of punishment.
"The third game was our best. The fourth game was right up there. Even though we lost the fourth set, we still had that same intensity. I think the reason we lost was just those games were because of the little errors we had that ate us alive — the missed serves, the missed communication. We need to work on them and fix them."