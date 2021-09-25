Eureka proves point with win over Oakville in Gateway Matchup title tilt

OAKVILLE — Eureka High junior Juliette Myrick had a chip on her shoulder on Saturday.
“I just wanted to prove to everyone watching, everyone doubting our record, that we are good, like we're going to win these games and we should be the one that wins these games,” Myrick said.
Message delivered.
Myrick helped lead Eureka to a 25-18, 21-25, 25-17 win over host Oakville in the championship match of the Gateway Matchup.
It was the second win for the Wildcats over the Tigers, who also prevailed on the same floor in four sets on Sept. 1.
Myrick put down five kills and combined with Caroline Keithley for 34 assists for Eureka (20-0), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings. Madison Scheer blasted 10 kills with four blocks, Mia Berg put down nine spikes and Abby Holt added seven kills.
Patience was the key according to Eureka coach Jodie Fowler.
“Oakville is always very disciplined defensively,” Fowler said. “Ultimately, just being patient knowing that the first ball is not going to hit the floor most likely, so just be patient and get another swing.”
Addie Czuppon, Gracie Miller, Sami Simokaitis and Tess McConnell led a balanced Oakville attack that pushed Eureka throughout the match.
Eureka jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the third set. Myrick picked up four assists, feeding Holt and Berg for two kills each.
“It’s just fun when you have something to play for,” Myrick said. “We all love what we have right now and where we're at and we want that to continue the whole season.”
Scheer helped Eureka pull away. The Auburn University recruit put down five kills and had a big block down the stretch.
“Oakville’s a really, really good team,” Scheer said. “So, we all had to step it up. I had to step it up.”
A Myrick laser ended the 71-minute match.
It was Oakville’s fourth three-set match on the day.
“My girls were just exhausted at the end of the day,” Oakville coach Luke Allen said. “We played 12 sets, that’s a lot of volleyball today.”
A Berg kill and block gave Eureka the lead in the first set and two aces from Olivia Hasbrook pushed the advantage to 20-13. A Myrick kill clinched the opening frame for the Wildcats.
Oakville jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the second set behind a pair of Simokaitis kills.
Eureka clawed back, sparked by a Scheer block and spikes from Myrick and Berg to even it at 20-all.
But McConnell swung the favor back the Tigers way with an emphatic kill on a free ball and a block to even the match at a set each.
“We had to keep our foot on the pedal,” Scheer said. “We had to keep going and we definitely couldn't let up. Oakville played really good defense and we just had to keep swinging.”
Eureka swept Nerinx Hall 25-23, 25-22 in a closely played semifinal.
Oakville outlasted Marquette 25-18, 21-25, 25-20 in its semifinal.
“We got better mentally,” Allen said. “Our mental toughness, the girls just excelled at that today and really built on that, so I couldn't be more proud of them.”