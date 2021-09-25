Eureka proves point with win over Oakville in Gateway Matchup title tilt

Eureka jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the third set. Myrick picked up four assists, feeding Holt and Berg for two kills each.

“It’s just fun when you have something to play for,” Myrick said. “We all love what we have right now and where we're at and we want that to continue the whole season.”

Scheer helped Eureka pull away. The Auburn University recruit put down five kills and had a big block down the stretch.

“Oakville’s a really, really good team,” Scheer said. “So, we all had to step it up. I had to step it up.”

A Myrick laser ended the 71-minute match.

It was Oakville’s fourth three-set match on the day.

“My girls were just exhausted at the end of the day,” Oakville coach Luke Allen said. “We played 12 sets, that’s a lot of volleyball today.”

A Berg kill and block gave Eureka the lead in the first set and two aces from Olivia Hasbrook pushed the advantage to 20-13. A Myrick kill clinched the opening frame for the Wildcats.

Oakville jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the second set behind a pair of Simokaitis kills.