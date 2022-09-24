Eureka sweeps Marquette to claim Gateway Match Up Tournament crown

OAKVILLE — The Eureka High girls volleyball team took a "less-is-more" approach Saturday.

Moments after advancing to the championship match of the Gateway Match Up Tournament hosted by Oakville High, Eureka coach Jodie Fowler was asked by her players if they had to warm up before facing Marquette for the title.

With both teams playing their fourth match of the day and seventh of the grueling tournament, both coaches decided to let their players have a breather instead of reps.

“We had a hard practice Monday and Tuesday, and then played Wednesday (in pool play), Thursday and Friday,” Fowler said. “We're constantly going, so yeah, we can take a minute.”

The Wildcats responded with a convincing 25-13, 25-18 sweep of Marquette. Eureka (16-1), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, won its third overall Gateway Matchup title and became the first team to win the 16-team tournament in back-to-back years.

Mia Berg put down a championship match-high 10 kills and added two blocks and a pair of aces for the Wildcats. Abby Holt had five kills, and Juliette Myrick had four spikes and 12 assists. Caroline Keithley also had nine assists, while Olivia Hasbrook and Dana Grib spearheaded a stingy defensive effort.

“We finally have been settling into our lineup and I think everyone is able to know how they have to perform to win our games,” Myrick said. “I think everyone was 100% in and that's how it has been this past week.”

Mia Scanlon led Marquette (10-5-2) with six kills and Katie Arens had 12 assists.

The Mustangs had to change their entire lineup the day before the tournament after losing starting setter Ella Keeven to an upper-body injury. While Marquette coach Tammy Becker hopes to get Keeven back soon, she couldn’t be happier with how Arens stepped up to run the offense.

“She hasn't been on the court this season other than, like, a point here or there, so she played out of her mind,” Becker said. “Honestly, to get this far with running a brand new lineup the day before the tournament started, I'm so proud of them.”

Berg took over down the stretch of the first set, sandwiching a block between two lasers from her right arm to give Eureka a 21-12 lead. Berg continued her salvo with two more spikes and another block to clinch the opener.

Myrick, Jenna Cubbage and Holt rounded out a balanced Wildcats attack with two kills each, and Grib and Hasbrook each had two aces.

“I just was wanting to win want to win the trophy,” Berg said. “That's a team goal of ours to win a tournament and I wanted to be a big part in getting it done.”

Berg put down a pair of aces, and Holt and Myrick followed with kills to give Eureka a 16-12 lead in the second set.

Two more Berg blasts sent it to championship point where Myrick found Paige Klipsch for the tournament winner to end the 46-minute match.

“Consistency is important,” Fowler said. “If you want to be good, you got to be good all the time. If you want to be great, you got to try to be great all the time. And so, I thought today, perfect, they did it.”

Eureka swept Incarnate Word 25-16, 25-11 in the semifinals, while Marquette ousted tournament host Oakville 25-21, 25-19.

“We stepped up,” Becker said. “We learned how to be more scrappy and how to depend on each other and how to communicate. That's huge. That will take us far.”

While Eureka swept its way through the tournament, it did not mean it wasn’t tested. The Wildcats had to erase a late deficit in the second set of their quarterfinal match against Francis Howell to pull out a 26-24 win.

“They're really competitive,” Fowler said. “We were down and they were like, but don't count us out. We're going to still battle and I love to see that.”