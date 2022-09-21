Fewer districts mean a shorter playoff bracket for Class 5 and 4 volleyball teams

Shock and surprise seemed to be the most common reactions from area girls volleyball coaches when the Missouri State High School Activities Association released district and classification assignments in late August.

The biggest change occurred in classes 4 and 5, where the number of districts were reduced from 16 to eight. The change doubles the size of most districts and reduces a playoff round, eliminating sectionals, as district champions will cross over in quarterfinals that will be played October 29.

“I actually was really surprised, because (MSHSAA) sent out their handbook and in the handbook it read as last year’s situation, 16 districts, and then when they posted the district assignments, it wasn't what was in the handbook,” Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said. “I thought something was wrong.”

St. Pius X coach Shannon Leftridge didn’t see it coming, either.

“It was very shocking,” Leftridge said. “We kind of thought they may get moved around, but going to eight teams that was a big shocker.”

MSHSAA communications director Jason West said the move has been two years in the making. He noted baseball and softball made a similar change two years ago and soccer and basketball switched last season.

West said several factors weighed in on the decision, including the number of schools in each class and the new championship factor moving certain private schools between classes.

“In the southeast part of the state where there just aren't that many girls teams, we had basketball districts that had one team,” West said. “That isn’t fair for the other teams in the other districts that would have to play three, maybe four games in their districts, while this team may go straight to the sectional.”

There are 64 teams each in Class 4 and 5, and West said making the move to fewer districts is a clean switch to match the number of schools participating in the postseason comparable to the smaller classes.

“With 16 districts, 25 percent of your schools automatically qualified for playing in the state series,” West said. “Class 1 has 109 schools, Class 2 has 102, Class 3’s got 97 so almost 100. They're looking at getting 16 percent of their teams advancing. Why is it more equitable for the larger school classes to have more teams, a higher percentage of teams advance than the lower classes? So by reducing that number from 16 to eight, now there's more balance there in those percentages that move on to the state bracket.”

West noted while the change is big for the larger classifications, some smaller schools also have raised concerns that larger schools have to play one less playoff match to get to state.

Two years ago, MSHSAA expanded the volleyball classes from four to five. Even with the smaller numbers in the higher classes, West said the expansion was needed.

“We're still in a good place because with the new classification system, the rationale is getting schools more like-sized to compete against each other and so you don't have the school with 1,100 people in the same class as a school of 300 people,” West said.

The larger classes mean the Class 4 and 5 schools have the task of winning a district tournament and a sectional round, all within three intense district matches.

Eureka, the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, will host a Class 5 District 2 tournament that features defending state champion Cor Jesu along traditional powers Lafayette and Borgia as well as a Marquette team that advanced to the quarterfinals last season.

“To be the best you've got to beat the best,” Fowler said. “I just wish we didn't have to beat them all, but it is what it is.”

Added Lafayette coach Zach Young, “No matter who you got in your district, you want to put your best foot forward at the end. But yeah, our district’s obviously going to be pretty tough.”

District 2 has 24 state titles between its eight teams, according to MSHSAA records.

West said schools are paired geographically into districts, regardless of past and recent success.

“I think we're just in one of those cycles now that's where the talent is,” West said. “We've seen that in soccer, you know, in the St. Louis area, when CBC, Vianney and Chaminade were paired in the same district.”

Nerinx Hall, after a pair of trips to state in Class 4, moved up to Class 5. The Markers are in District 3 hosted by a tough Pattonville team that features traditional power St. Joseph’s and a strong team in Francis Howell Central.

“There's a big difference from going from Class 4 to 5,” Nerinx coach Ed Naeger said. “You run into bigger, stronger, faster teams. Four is very challenging, and there's some very skilled teams, but I think size comes into play.”

Class 4 coaches have been scrambling as well.

Leftridge said her St. Pius squad has the size this season to compete but the road will be hard.

“We kind of had in our mind, let's win districts and we'll see Farmington in sectionals,” Leftridge said. “Well now of course we're heading down (to Farmington for districts). It's hard to win down there, we've got to beat them to come out of districts, so it's tough.”