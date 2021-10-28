Francis Howell Central edges St. Joseph's in five sets to advance to the quarterfinals

FRONTENAC — Francis Howell Central senior Phoebe Kemper missed out on the team’s run to state in 2019, but she’s doing everything she can to keep the dream alive this season.
Kemper put down her only two kills and added a solo block in a tension-filled fifth set Thursday to help guide Central to a 17-25, 25-21, 25-20, 13-25, 15-10 win over host St. Joseph’s Academy in the Class 5 girls volleyball sectional.
Central (20-8-3), No. 10 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, will host No. 4 small St. Dominic (22-10-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals. St. Dominic swept Hickman in its sectional Thursday.
“I was one year behind,” said Kemper, who transferred from Francis Howell after her sophomore year. “I'm so glad we're going through (to the quarterfinals).”
Kemper was part of an improbable one-two punch for the Spartans in the fifth set as her running mate in the middle — Zariya Robertson — also came up with her only kill in the match with St. Joseph’s focused on Central standout outside hitters Jordan Smith and La Shae Pearson.
“Both of our middles probably haven't gotten the opportunities that they want this year in terms of offensively with having such strong pins,” Howell Central coach Julie Gronek said. “But they've continued to work and they continue to contribute through blocks, through serves, you know, doing the little things and for them to be ready to swing in those situations, that says something special about them.”
Pearson came up with a pair of blocks and a kill down the stretch in the fifth and a St. Joseph’s hitting error ended the 1-hour, 48-minute match.
Smith put down 21 kills and four blocks, Pearson had eight kills and Faith Rekosh added seven skills for Central. Rainna Ostmann had 38 assists.
“I think just us being able to come back from losing in the first set in the fourth set … I feel like we stayed on our toes and we were ready for anything,” Kemper said.
Elizabeth Duffy had 14 kills, Hayley Baliva put down 12 kills and Megan Fogarty added 10 for No. 7 St. Joseph’s (16-10-1). Abbie Raga had 47 assists.
St. Joseph’s was playing without standout sophomore outside hitter Claire Morrissey, who led the Angels averaging 3.95 kills this season. Morrissey suffered an injury in the district championship match.
“They played with heart and they really did not give up,” St. Joseph’s coach Jacqui Zancanata said. “They really came together as a team and they all really pulled together.”
Without Morrissey, the Angels attack went through the middle, which was effective early.
Duffy had five kills and Allison Jansen and Baliva each added three as St. Joseph’s was never threatened after going on a 14-1 run in the first set.
Gronek said the switch took a bit to get used to.
“Their tendencies were not what they did tonight,” Gronek said. “They saw something that we were struggling to defend and they took advantage of that.”
Smith finished off a dominating second set with an ace. She also put down nine kills and had a solo block as Central tied the match at a set apiece.
“I was just focused on one point and then move on to the next,” Smith said. “Don't think too far ahead and just keep doing what you're doing.”
Smith continued her strong play in the third set with five more spikes and a block. Pearson put down four kills and Rekosh added three more and an ace as Central took a 2-1 lead.
Duffy swung the momentum back the Angels way with four kills in the fourth set and two straight spikes from Madison Swehla sent the match into a winner-take-all fifth set.
“We had a lot of young players who stepped up tonight,” Zancanata said. “So, that really brings a lot of hope for the future, especially next year.”
Central faced St. Dominic, which is seeking it second successive trip to state, twice this year. The Crusaders won both of those meetings.
“St. Dominic’s a really talented team,” Gronek said. “We definitely didn't play our type of volleyball or played to our potential. … So, working on our passing, that's really been our area we struggled against them. So having consistent passes are going to be the key for us.”