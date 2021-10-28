Francis Howell Central edges St. Joseph's in five sets to advance to the quarterfinals

Gronek said the switch took a bit to get used to.

“Their tendencies were not what they did tonight,” Gronek said. “They saw something that we were struggling to defend and they took advantage of that.”

Smith finished off a dominating second set with an ace. She also put down nine kills and had a solo block as Central tied the match at a set apiece.

“I was just focused on one point and then move on to the next,” Smith said. “Don't think too far ahead and just keep doing what you're doing.”

Smith continued her strong play in the third set with five more spikes and a block. Pearson put down four kills and Rekosh added three more and an ace as Central took a 2-1 lead.

Duffy swung the momentum back the Angels way with four kills in the fourth set and two straight spikes from Madison Swehla sent the match into a winner-take-all fifth set.

“We had a lot of young players who stepped up tonight,” Zancanata said. “So, that really brings a lot of hope for the future, especially next year.”

Central faced St. Dominic, which is seeking it second successive trip to state, twice this year. The Crusaders won both of those meetings.