Francis Howell Central celebrates during a match against Francis Howell, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell celebrates during a match with Francis Howell Central, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's student section watches a match against Francis Howell, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Emily Mundle (10) sets the ball against Francis Howell, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Emily Mundle (10) sets the ball against Francis Howell, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Olivia Green (12) bumps the ball against Francis Howell, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central celebrates during a match against Francis Howell, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Anna Deutschmann (10) spikes the ball against Francis Howell Central, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Rainna Ostmann (8) sets the ball against Francis Howell, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Bree Zimmermann (6) bumps the ball against Francis Howell Central, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Hannah Edmonds (15) sets the ball against Francis Howell Central, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Bree Zimmermann (6) sets the ball against Francis Howell Central, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central celebrates during a match against Francis Howell, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Olivia Green (12) spikes the ball against Francis Howell, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Gracie Stugart (2) serves to Francis Howell, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Kayla Steinmeyer (9) bumps the ball against Francis Howell, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central celebrates during a match against Francis Howell, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Francis Howell Central girls volleyball team put a twist on a typical celebration photo after they made history at home Saturday.
Instead of raising one finger, the Spartans held up four to signify their first appearance in a state semifinal.
Francis Howell Central opened the day in style with a 25-16, 25-17 victory over Francis Howell in the sectional round, then swept Hickman 25-12, 25-23 in a quarterfinal to punch their ticket to a Class 4 state semifinal.
The Spartans (19-5-2) will begin pool play against Nixa (34-4) on Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Lafayette (30-8) and Liberty KC (28-7) also qualified for the final four, which wraps up Saturday.
"We've been thinking about them since we lost a close match to them in the playoffs last year," Spartans coach Steve Le said of Francis Howell, which beat the Spartans in three sets in September. "We knew that we would have to match their energy and we came out and played our best match of the season."
The Spartans showed no letdown in between games as they overpowered the Kewpies, who were also looking for their first state semifinal appearance.
Francis Howell Central never trailed in the opening set and jumped out to a 14-6 lead. The Spartans closed it out on a kill by Elexus Pearson.
The Kewpies kept the nightcap much closer and even took a 12-10 advantage to force a Francis Howell Central timeout.
Out of the break, Hickman scored the next point for its largest lead of the match. The Spartans responded with five consecutive points, causing Hickman to burn a timeout.
The rest of the match was back-and-forth. Hickman got within a point at 23-22 and 24-23 before Francis Howell Central clinched it on back-to-back Hickman service errors.
"Accomplishing this means so much for me," Green said. "I had three sisters (Caroline, Natalie and Abigail) who played volleyball here. They didn't make it to the final four. No one here had until today."
Senior Kayla Steinmeyer was a dominant force again for the Spartans.
"We really rose to the occasion in the Francis Howell match," said Steinmeyer, who will continue her career at Ouachita Baptist in Arkansas next fall. "We gave max effort and were a little tired. But we came into the match against Hickman with a good mindset and got it done."
