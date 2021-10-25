Francis Howell Central wins its fifth district title with sweep of Pattonville

Kylie Surratt and Reagan Nelson each had 12 kills for No. 9 Pattonville (20-8-2). Sarah Pieper had 28 assists.

The match pitted arguably two of the area’s most talented duos of underclassmen outside hitters with Central’s Pearson (a sophomore) and Smith (a freshman) going against Pattonville’s Surratt (a sophomore) and Nelson (a freshman).

“If one person gets a really good kill, if one person gets a really good block, we're going off that energy single time in the game,” Pearson said.

Pattonville committed four rotation violations to tilt a tight first set Central’s way. Smith did the rest, blasting home six kills, including the set winner, and Zariya Robertson added two key solo blocks to help give the Spartans the opening frame.

“That was completely my fault,” Pattonville coach Jenell Franken said of the violations. “We rotated and flipped a couple of girls, and it wasn’t something we practiced.”

Pearson went to work in the second set for Central, blasting home eight kills. Smith added four more as the Spartans took a commanding 2-0 lead.