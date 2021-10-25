Francis Howell Central wins its fifth district title with sweep of Pattonville

COTTLEVILLE — Francis Howell Central senior Alexis Arnel sees a lot of similarities between this season’s Spartans girls volleyball team and the one that went to state two years ago.
“We definitely have people that can put away the ball, and when we get put under pressure, obviously we can stay strong,” Arnel said.
One more similarity came into play as the Spartans hosted top-seeded Pattonville in the Class 5 District 6 volleyball tournament on Monday night. Just as they did during its 2019 run, Central beat the Pirates for the district crown, this time with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 sweep.
LaShae Pearson put down 15 kills and Jordan Smith added 13 for Central (19-8-3). Rianna Ostmann had 31 assists as the Spartans captured their fifth district championship.
Central will travel to St. Joseph’s Academy (16-9-1), No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, for a matchup in a Class 5 sectional at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Arnel, the school’s all-time digs leader, led a spirited defensive effort for the Spartans.
“I know what I'm going to get from her every night,” Central coach Julie Gronek said. “She's been consistent over the four years. She's like having a coach out there. I don't have to make defensive calls and all that because she's doing it.”
Kylie Surratt and Reagan Nelson each had 12 kills for No. 9 Pattonville (20-8-2). Sarah Pieper had 28 assists.
The match pitted arguably two of the area’s most talented duos of underclassmen outside hitters with Central’s Pearson (a sophomore) and Smith (a freshman) going against Pattonville’s Surratt (a sophomore) and Nelson (a freshman).
“If one person gets a really good kill, if one person gets a really good block, we're going off that energy single time in the game,” Pearson said.
Pattonville committed four rotation violations to tilt a tight first set Central’s way. Smith did the rest, blasting home six kills, including the set winner, and Zariya Robertson added two key solo blocks to help give the Spartans the opening frame.
“That was completely my fault,” Pattonville coach Jenell Franken said of the violations. “We rotated and flipped a couple of girls, and it wasn’t something we practiced.”
Pearson went to work in the second set for Central, blasting home eight kills. Smith added four more as the Spartans took a commanding 2-0 lead.
Ostmann helped Central take control of the third set from the service line. Ostmann put down three early aces, the last of which trickled just over the tape of the net, as the Spartans jumped out to an early lead.
“I thought we had a good matchup with our hitters, I was really excited about that,” Franken said. “I thought we were able to get some things done. They were able to get some things done. In the end, they just picked apart our defense.”
Big swings from Nelson and Surratt and a Haley Edmonds ace kept hope alive for Pattonville, but a Pearson kill found the floor and a Smith laser clinched the 80-minute match for Central.
Gronek shares Arnel’s vision for another deep playoff run, but knows the road to Cape Girardeau will not be easy.
“I definitely see some similarities,” Gronek said. “We still got some stuff to clean up for sure before we get back on the court on Thursday.”