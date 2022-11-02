Freeburg digs out of hole, defeats Fairfield for Class 2A sectional title

BENTON, Ill. — Fairfield junior Emersyn Robbins seemed intent on closing Freeburg’s volleyball season Wednesday, but the Midgets had other plans.

Showing the resiliency that has been a trademark of their season, particularly during the playoffs, Freeburg rallied for a 20-25, 25-23, 25-19 victory over the Mules in a drama-packed Class 2A Benton Sectional final at Benton High.

“These girls have grit like I’ve never seen,” Midgets coach Brooke Kloess said. “These girls will never roll over. They’re determined, they play for each other, they love each other and I knew, regardless of the situation, they weren’t going to give up because of their mentality.

“I was frustrated with the first set. What I told them between game one game two was, ‘That was not our best volleyball.’ The first set was not us. I said, ‘At this point and time in the season, you have to be playing your best volleyball at all times. If we want to get this done (Wednesday night), we’ve got to rise up and be the team we know we can be.’”

The Midgets took Kloess’ message to heart. After their listless loss in the first set, they overcame a 13-7 deficit in the second set, then led from start to finish in the third set.

What turned the tide was finding an answer for the 5-foot-10 Robbins, the kills leader in Illinois with close to 600. Instead of being passive, the Midgets became more aggressive at the net, led by the blocking of 5-9 senior Bella Borja and 5-10 junior Olivia Kehrer.

That helped negate Robbins, who had 22 kills in the first two sets alone — several from beyond the 10-foot line. By the middle of the third set, Robbins was hitting over the blocks instead of powering through them.

“It’s not like we haven’t seen super good players before,” Borja said. “So, we locked in mentally and thought, ‘We’ve seen them before. We can control this one, too.’”

With no hitting support for Robbins, the Mules (33-6) couldn’t re-establish any offensive flow. Freeburg (32-7) pounced on the vulnerability and advanced to the Fairfield Super-Sectional, where it will play Mater Dei at 7 p.m. Friday. Mater Dei (29-8-1) defeated crosstown rival Breese Central in two sets Wednesday to win the Mater Dei Sectional.

Mater Dei defeated Freeburg twice during the regular season, once in the Edwardsville Tournament and once at Mater Dei.

Borja clapped when she learned the Knights had defeated Central, explaining that the Midgets have made steady improvement since those meetings.

“They’ve beat us twice and we’re ready to get them this time,” she said. “We’re so much more mentally tough now and we have so much more trust in each other as a team. If we get down like we did in this game, we push forward together.”

Lindsey Muskopf, a 5-8 junior, expressed similar confidence.

“There’s nothing this team can’t do,” Muskopf said, a confidence that certainly grew after Freeburg overcame a 24-21 deficit in the third set of its regional-championship victory over Pinckneyville one week earlier.

Muskopf led Freeburg with 15 kills, including the one that ended the second set. Borja finished with 10 kills. Senior Ella Gagen had 21 assists, while junior Gracie Mullins had 19. Senior libero Kylie Kisgen had 33 serve receives and 42 digs. Muskopf and junior Avery Hesseldenz, hobbling on an injured right calf, each had 28 digs.

Freeburg called a timeout after falling behind 13-7 in the second set. It took the lead for good at 17-16 on an ace by Muskopf that began a string of five consecutive points.

Fairfield was within 21-20, 22-21 and 23-22, then tied it at 23 when Kehrer’s attack was long. Junior Talya Harrison’s kill made it 24-23 before Muskopf finished the set with her left-side attack.

In the third set, the Midgets surged ahead 7-3 before the Mules rallied to within 11-9. Freeburg scored the next five points as Kehrer had a kill, Borja had a block on Robbins, a kill and another block on Robbins. Muskopf finished the flurry with a kill.

The Midgets weren’t threatened again and finished the victory on Kehrer’s attack.

Kloess said Borja’s performance at the net was the difference against Robbins.

“All of our girls want it, and there’s no doubt in my mind that (Borja) is definitely one of those,” Kloess said. “Whenever there’s a great player on the other side, (Borja) steps up to another level and wants to show that she is able to shut her down. And she did. She got big blocks on her.

“We knew (Robbins) was their big go-to. We knew if we could control her and then play our game the rest of the time, there was a good shot we could come out on top.”

Fairfield coach Chet Snyder watched from the bench as his team slowly lost momentum, despite Robbins’ best efforts that put them in early control.

“She’s special,” Snyder said. “There’s a reason why she led Illinois in kills this year. “When Kaylee (Barger), our other outside (hitter), got banged up — she twisted both ankles — it’s been harder for her to get the ball down, so we’ve had to go to Emersyn a lot. Emersyn and Kaylee, neither one of them practiced (Tuesday). To see them go out there and perform like that against a defense like Freeburg has, I’m super proud of them.