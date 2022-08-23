Freeburg has good mojo in season-opening sweep of Waterloo

FREEBURG — The Freeburg girls volleyball team borrowed something from the school’s baseball squad in hopes that it will provide some good mojo.

After a convincing 25-20, 25-14 sweep of Waterloo on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams, the Midgets ran over to the student section and made a “W” with their hands for a team picture.

“We just saw the boys do it … so we thought it would give us some good luck,” senior Bella Borja said.

The gesture was news to Freeburg coach Brooke Kloess.

“I never know about any of that stuff,” Kloess quipped. “Whenever they do it, they always have to fill me in.”

So far, so good.

Freeburg, which returned the majority of a 29-7 team last season, fired on all cylinders. Borja set the tone in the middle, Avery Hesseldenz, Mia Dircks and Lindsey Muskopf took turns swinging from the outside, and libero Kylie Kisgen led a stingy back row.

“Our chemistry was great and we all meshed well,” Hesseldenz said.

The key for the offense was junior Kylie Stover moving up to help senior Ella Gagen in running the Midgets’ 6-2 offense. Stover got stronger throughout the match, and the two combined for 20 assists.

“The way she's progressed, we're going to see her keep getting better and better and her energy on the court is going to make a difference,” Kloess said of Stover.

Hesseldenz put down six kills and Dircks added five in a team effort for Freeburg. Borja had four kills to go with three blocks and an ace.

Borja’s “really stepped up into that leadership role,” Kloess said. “I have seen so much more confidence from her this season than I ever have.”

Maddie Calvert and Josie Briggs each had three kills for Waterloo. Lilly Heck had a pair of spikes and seven assists.

“We have two returning players that played consistently last year on our varsity,” Waterloo coach Angie Crawford said. “So, we're rebuilding and this is not our lineup.”

Freeburg jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first set behind a pair of kills from Muskopf and a pair of blocks by Borja, but Waterloo came storming back with a Briggs spike and a Kenzy Koudelka ace to take an 11-10 lead.

Crawford said there were glimpses as to what her young team is capable of.

“They have lot of potential,” Crawford said. “We just have to find that right lineup and that chemistry.”

A Stover kill, an Olivia Kehrer stuff and a Borja ace helped restore Freeburg's lead, and Borja clinched the opening frame for the Midgets with her second kill.

“We just have such great team chemistry,” Borja said. “We've been playing for so long. We know each other and we're just also comfortable and we trust each other with so much.”

Freeburg used a 10-2 run to pull away in the second set. Hesseldenz and Dircks each had four kills, and Borja added a pair of spikes and a stuff.

Kloess still sees plenty of room for improvement after the impressive start.