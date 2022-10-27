Freeburg pulls off dramatic comeback over Pinckneyville to win Class 2A regional

SPARTA — Freeburg’s volleyball season was at death’s door Thursday.

But the Midgets found new life and were all smiles in the end.

Freeburg made an unlikely comeback in the third set and recorded a 25-15, 20-25, 26-24 victory over Pinckneyville to win the Class 2A Sparta Regional.

The Midgets scored the final five points in the third set to erase a 24-21 deficit, with the finishing touches coming on a kill by sophomore Olivia Kehrer.

“Our team just has so much trust in each other,” Freeburg senior libero Kylie Kisgen said, reflecting on the keys behind the dramatic rally. “I think we knew that we had nothing to lose by that point, and the only way we would be able to score is if we would give it everything we’ve got. I think we put all our trust in each other, and it worked out.”

The Midgets (30-7) advanced to the semifinals of the Pinckneyville Sectional, where they will meet Mount Carmel (25-11) at 7 p.m. Monday. The Golden Aces outlasted McLeansboro in three sets Thursday to win the Mount Carmel Regional.

Pinckneyville finished 26-12.

Freeburg coach Brooke Kloess has seen her team register plenty of memorable victories during her eight years at the school. None of them were like Thursday.

“This one has completely stopped me in my tracks,” Kloess said. “These girls love each other, have each other’s back and trust each other. That makes all the difference in the world.”

Kloess remembers taking a quick glance at the scoreboard after the Panthers took a 24-21 lead after an attack by the Midgets sailed wide. The end appeared to be near.

“In my head, that (thought) obviously creeped in,” Kloess said. “I was not going to allow that to show to anyone. Throughout this season, we’ve been on the other end of it, where it’s been advantage us and we’ve allowed teams to creep back on us. This is the first time it’s been advantage other team and we’ve been able to fight back and close it out.”

That had also been Kisgen’s experience.

“I’ve been on the other end of this,” she said. “Last year in the regionals, we were up (against Mater Dei) and lost by one point in the last 30 seconds of the game in basketball. But we’ve never had a time to pull it out, so this is something different.”

The victory came on the heels of a large dose of adversity.

“We lost our setter right side, our sixth-rotation setter (junior Kylie Stover), a couple of weeks ago and had to do a new lineup,” Kloess said. “We lost a middle (hitter) right before game time on Tuesday (sophomore Aubrie Peterson). Then we struggled with an injury (to junior Avery Hesseldenz). But these girls have battled.”

Hesseldenz, an outside hitter, played but clearly was favoring an injury to her right calf.

“I hurt it a week ago,” she said. “I went through a similar situation in basketball, actually, when I broke my arm and finished the rest of a tournament. So I was like, ‘I have to do it for these girls. I have to finish the game for them.’

“This is amazing. It means a lot. I’m going to always remember this. We have to keep going.”

Freeburg cruised in the first set, outscoring Pinckneyville 21-11 to break open a 4-all deadlock. The Midgets led 8-3 in the second set, but Pinckneyville senior Addie Waggoner, a 5-foot-10 middle hitter, caught fire and controlled the net as the Panthers drew even.

The Midgets led 12-10 in the third set after a kill by senior Bella Borja. The teams were knotted at 17 when Pinckneyville got a kill from senior Jillian Shaneyfelt and two kills from Waggoner to make it 20-17.

Freeburg got within 22-21 on senior Mia Dircks’ kill, but Waggoner answered with another kill of her own and Dircks hit a ball long to make it 24-21.

The Midgets got within one point on two Panthers on Dircks’ kill and a long hit by Pinckneyville. After a Panthers timeout, Freeburg tied it on a mishit. Another Pinckneyville kill attempt went out of bounds before Kehrer ended it.

“Our arch nemesis is unforced errors,” Kloess said. “At that point in time, you have to play a clean, perfect game and not give anything away. The girls did just.”

Pinckneyville coach Katie Shaneyfelt fought back tears but was proud of her team.

“We were right there. It is heartbreaking, mostly because I love seeing these girls every day,” she said. “They have really fought hard to be that team that they were a lot of the time out there. They didn’t want it to end. Freeburg is outstanding. Brooke is an amazing coach. They hustle. They don’t let anything hit the floor, and that can get frustrating. But I felt like our girls did a great job staying in it and fighting. … We had too many errors at the end.”