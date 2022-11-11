Freeburg pushes IC Catholic to the distance before falling in Class 2A state semifinal

NORMAL — Mia Dircks was in no mood to talk about a consolation prize.

The Freeburg High senior hitter felt her team should have beaten powerhouse IC Catholic in a Class 2A girls volleyball state volleyball semifinal Friday at Redbird Arena.

No doubt in her mind.

The Elmhurst-based school rallied to knock off the Midgets 17-25, 25-22, 25-18 in a tightly played 71-minute affair.

Freeburg (33-8), which had a seven-match winning streak snapped, will face Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central (37-4-1) in a third-place contest at 12:25 p.m. Saturday.

“I wouldn’t say they were the better team,” Dircks said. “We don’t have those big-time (players). Honestly we did beat ourselves a little.”

Freeburg coach Brooke Kloess agreed, “As a coach, you always feel like you gave it to them. We had too many hitting errors, three missed serves. Way too many mistakes.”

The Midgets more than held their own against IC Catholic, which has won 24 in a row. The Knights (33-1) will take on Genoa-Kingston (36-4) in the championship match at 1:55 p.m. Saturday.

IC Catholic, led by Penn State commit Ava Falduto, had won 19 of its previous 23 matches in straight sets. The Knights entered the tournament as heavy favorites and were expected to roll to a pair of wins.

But someone forgot to tell the gutsy Midgets, who turned in a near-flawless performance in capturing the opening set.

“We were on right from the start,” Dircks said.

Kloess was impressed with the way her team went about its business in the opener.

“The girls were locked in mentally and physically,” Kloess said. “I told them between game one and two, 'You can’t lose that fire, you’ve got to stay hot out there.’ ”

IC Catholic flipped the switch to win the second set, which featured four ties, and kept the Midgets at a safe distance down the stretch in the third.

“Somehow, we just lost our firepower,” Kloess said.

Freeburg senior hitter Bella Borja said things went downhill quickly.

"Some people lost confidence after that first set," Borja said. "It was hard to get it back."

The Midgets used a 6-0 blitz to break a 5-all tie in the opening set. Dircks started the run with a kill off a perfect set from Ella Gagen. Gracie Mullins then served five successive winners, two came off hits from Olivia Kehrer.

The Knights slipped out to a 9-8 lead in the deciding set. Kehrer brought her team to within 16-13 with a kill.

But IC scored eight of the next 13 points to take control. Falduto closed out the contest with a kill.

Borja had a team-leading 13 kills. Dicks added 11. Gagen handed out 23 assists. Kylie Kisgen and Lindsey Muskopf recorded 14 digs each.

The Midgets reached the state tournament for first time since 2009 and the ninth time overall behind a balanced attack led by Dircks, Borja and Muskopf.

“I think proved we belong with any team out there,” Dircks said.

The Midgets will be looking to rebound in the third-place match on Saturday.

“This is the environment that we’ve been working towards all season,” Dircks said. “This is the coolest experience, one of a kind. And we want to end it with a win.”