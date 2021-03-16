Garner relishes return to outside hitter, helps Edwardsville sweep O'Fallon in opener

Those good things came in part due to the play of the 5-foot-11 Garner, who moved into the libero role due to an injury to a teammate midway through the fall of 2019 — the last season for high school volleyball across the state.

She helped fill in at the defensive stalwart postion.

The Tigers went 32-7 with Garner helping guide the ship.

Now, she is back in her more comfortable position of outside hitter.

"I try to do whatever I can for the team," Garner said. "If it's playing libero, then I'll do that. But then if it's hitting, I'll do that as well."

Edwardsville coach Heather Ohlau, in her first year as bench boss after 10 seasons as an assistant, said the position switch is not an easy one.

"But she's the type that can do it," Ohlau said. "We've got a lot of kids that have the ability to do many different things."

The Tigers used a lightning-quick 10-2 run to overcome a 16-15 deficit in the opener. Alexa Harris, who finished with seven kills, led the way with a pair of thunderous attacks. Garner and Suhre added one each. Senior Morgan Tulacro served five points in the blitz.