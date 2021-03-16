Garner relishes return to outside hitter, helps Edwardsville sweep O'Fallon in opener

EDWARDSVILLE — Emma Garner didn't take long to mull over the question.
Yes, the Edwardsville High junior loves her newfound role on the front row.
Garner, a former libero, has moved to outside hitter for this truncated girls volleyball season in Illinois.
"More fun," she said.
Garner made the position switch look easy Tuesday by pounding home six kills to lead the Tigers to a 25-18, 25-16 win over O'Fallon in a battle of Southwestern Conference powers Tuesday at Edwardsville.
The long-awaited season opener for both schools kicked off a campaign that will look vastly different from past seasons.
Schools in the SWC will only play each other in a six-week stretch that culminates with a year-ending league tournament beginning April 24. Teams are not allowed to play Fridays or Saturdays — both days are reserved for non-high school club matches.
Each contest is a best-of-three set format, even though most states across the country are playing best-of-five affairs.
The Tigers looked relatively sharp in their first match in 508 days. They dropped a sectional contest to Althoff on Nov. 4, 2019, in their last outing.
"Overall, it went pretty well," said Edwardsville senior hitter Storm Suhre, who also finished with six kills. "We made a few mistakes — but we did a lot of good things, too."
Those good things came in part due to the play of the 5-foot-11 Garner, who moved into the libero role due to an injury to a teammate midway through the fall of 2019 — the last season for high school volleyball across the state.
She helped fill in at the defensive stalwart postion.
The Tigers went 32-7 with Garner helping guide the ship.
Now, she is back in her more comfortable position of outside hitter.
"I try to do whatever I can for the team," Garner said. "If it's playing libero, then I'll do that. But then if it's hitting, I'll do that as well."
Edwardsville coach Heather Ohlau, in her first year as bench boss after 10 seasons as an assistant, said the position switch is not an easy one.
"But she's the type that can do it," Ohlau said. "We've got a lot of kids that have the ability to do many different things."
The Tigers used a lightning-quick 10-2 run to overcome a 16-15 deficit in the opener. Alexa Harris, who finished with seven kills, led the way with a pair of thunderous attacks. Garner and Suhre added one each. Senior Morgan Tulacro served five points in the blitz.
Garner gave Edwardsville the lead for good at 17-16 with a driving kill. Maddie Grimes added a key block to set the stage for a game-ending drive by Suhre, who will take her skills to Indiana State University.
O'Fallon used the hitting power of seniors Lauren Dawson and Faith Mayfield to race to a 12-7 lead in the opener and a 10-8 advantage in the nightcap.
The Tigers used their depth up front and a strong defensive game, led Kaitlyn Conway, to wear down O'Fallon.
Edwardsville junior Lexie Griffin triggered the comeback in the second game with three successive service points. Garner's final kill of the match put the hosts up 16-11.
"It was a nice win," Ohlau said. "They got rid (of the jitters) and rolled."
Ohlau and O'Fallon coach Melissa Massey were overjoyed to get back on the court after a near 16-month layoff.
For the most part, the teams looked relatively crisp and played with passion and energy.
"I feel like I've spent the last few years just waiting around my house, waiting for someone to say, 'Let's go,' " Massey said. "It was great just to play and have that experience."