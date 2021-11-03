Gibault sweeps Valmeyer for first sectional title since 2014

Grohmann's 10 kills came from every corner of the court as she found holes against Valmeyer (27-13) each time.

Bob Vollmer, previously the junior varsity coach, has taken over Gibault's coaching duties.

The Pirates stayed close in the first set, never letting the Hawks get more than six points ahead at any time, but they could never close the gap.

"I'm not sure if it was nerves or belief, but we're a young team and our youthfulness got to us," Valmeyer coach Karla Bivins said.

In the second set, down 17-7, Bivins called a timeout and the Pirates roared back, cutting the 10-point deficit to five points before Vollmer called a timeout.

"He just told us to stay out of our own head," Schmidt said. "He wanted to slow things down and get back to our game plan and execute what we practiced yesterday."

Gibault closed out the second set on a 6-3 run and wrapped up the sectional title.

"Valmeyer was unbelievable," Vollmer said. "I'm so happy for the crosstown rivalry. They're so well-coached and a great team. I'm just so happy we won."