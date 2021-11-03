Gibault sweeps Valmeyer for first sectional title since 2014

MARISSA — Abby Grohmann was on the court the last time Gibault celebrated a girls volleyball sectional title.
The Gibault junior was just a water girl seven years ago, handing out bottles of water to the team and cheering on her older sister.
"To be here as a player, it just completes the circle," Grohmann said.
On Wednesday, she got to experience the feeling of winning a sectional title as a player by helping Gibault sweep Valmeyer 25-20, 25-17 in the Class 1A Marissa Sectional final at Marissa High School.
"It feels so much better on the court," Grohmann said.
Gibault (21-16) will play Springfield Lutheran (30-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at Raymond-Lincolnwood High School in a Class 1A super-sectional match.
The last time the Gibault was crowned a sectional champion was in 2014, when Grohmann's older sister Ashley Grohmann guided the Hawks to the Class 2A Sparta Sectional title.
Abby Grohmann made her mark Wednesday by delivering kill after devastating kill.
"She's the most reliable hitter on the team," Gibault sophomore Lucy Range said. "Anytime I set the ball, I knew she would make the hit."
Grohmann led the Hawks with 10 kills, while fellow junior Emma Schmidt chipped in six. Range tallied 13 assists and picked up 12 service points.
Grohmann's 10 kills came from every corner of the court as she found holes against Valmeyer (27-13) each time.
Bob Vollmer, previously the junior varsity coach, has taken over Gibault's coaching duties.
The Pirates stayed close in the first set, never letting the Hawks get more than six points ahead at any time, but they could never close the gap.
"I'm not sure if it was nerves or belief, but we're a young team and our youthfulness got to us," Valmeyer coach Karla Bivins said.
In the second set, down 17-7, Bivins called a timeout and the Pirates roared back, cutting the 10-point deficit to five points before Vollmer called a timeout.
"He just told us to stay out of our own head," Schmidt said. "He wanted to slow things down and get back to our game plan and execute what we practiced yesterday."
Gibault closed out the second set on a 6-3 run and wrapped up the sectional title.
"Valmeyer was unbelievable," Vollmer said. "I'm so happy for the crosstown rivalry. They're so well-coached and a great team. I'm just so happy we won."
Without a senior on the roster, Bivins is excited for the next season to start and knows that the experience of getting to a sectional final will help next season.