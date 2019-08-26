Althoff’s girls volleyball team made school history two years ago with its first state championship. Now it has a chance at a different kind of state tournament distinction.
The Crusaders' senior class, 10 players deep, already has the trip to state three times, starting with a third-place finish in Class 2A in 2016, a 3A state title in 2017, and a 3A runner-up finish last season.
Due to Illinois’ success factor in classifications for "non-boundaried" schools, Althoff has moved to Class 4A this season. A trip to state at 4A would mean this senior class would have four trips to state in three different classes, which second-year Althoff head coach Tony Miner believes has never been done in state history. Illinois high school girls volleyball only began offering four classifications in 2007, and before that never had more than two.
“They are looking at it as a whole new mountain to climb,” Miner said.
Senior outside hitter Karinna Gall, an Indiana State recruit, said she is excited for the challenge.
She is coming off a junior season with 456 kills, which ranked second in the area.
“The bigger schools have bigger girls that we have to go against, which makes it harder for us because we are a small team,” Gall said. “I think we’re a scrappy team, which gives a lot of confidence to our hitters knowing that we will get a lot of balls up.”
If any team is poised to make a move up two classifications over the course of four seasons, it would be Althoff with its talented and deep senior leadership that has a 102-18 record since 2016.
Gall is a returning All-Metro first-teamer. Setter Mary Wessel runs a fast offense that can help offset any size disadvantage. Outside hitter Katie Wemhoener plans to walk on at Missouri State and sets the tone with her work ethic.
Mia Orlet, Claire Franke, Abby Lanter and Brandi Baldus lead a stingy defense. Nicky Hampton and Payton Jackson provide a presence in the middle.
“The fact that they’ve been in so many big pressure situations since their freshmen year, there’s not a moment that’s too big for them,” Miner said. “I think that kind of experience is going to help us out a lot trying to take on much tougher opponents this year in trying to make that run up to Bloomington.”
The biggest adjustment for Althoff will come in the postseason, when the Crusaders will have to deal with Chicago area powerhouses laden with Division-I talent.
The Crusaders’ seniors are looking forward to it.
“Our group of girls, we won the first state championship for our high school so we left our mark there,” Gall said. “And to leave our mark on the state of Illinois, it means a lot that we have that opportunity and I know that we all want to capitalize and leave our mark in that way, too.”
MATER DEI, OTHERS DROP TO CLASS 2A
Althoff isn't the only Illinois volleyball power making a move to a new classification.
Mater Dei, a Class 3A state champion in 2010 and 2011 and a 3A third-place finisher in 2014, is moving down to Class 2A.
“You embrace it,” Knights coach Chad Rakers said. “Just play the game the same way you would every day and just let the ball fall where it may. I’d say if you give 110 percent all the time, 90 percent of the time the ball will fall your way.”
This is the first time Mater Dei has been in Class 2A since Illinois went to a four-classification setup in 2007. That includes a season in Class 4A in 2015.
Joining the Knights in the 2A ranks down from 3A are Breese Central and Columbia, meaning that at least the initial rounds of the postseason shouldn’t look too different.
Mater Dei and Althoff had faced off in the postseason in six of the past 10 seasons, including the last two. The programs were in different classifications two of the seasons the schools didn't meet — 2015 and 2016.
The Knights have a young but talented roster led by junior setter Jessie Timmermann. Tori Mohesky and Macie Beer are the outside hitters, Riley Klebler and Kenadi Barriger are the middle hitters and Myah Helmkamp is the opposite hitter.
Defense always is a key for Mater Dei. Gabby Jamruk, Claire Tonnies, Rylee Sudholt and Audrey Lampe are expected to see time on the Knights’ back row.
“A bunch of these kids it’s their first time on varsity,” Rakers said. “We’re young. We’re not tall by any means. So we’re going to have to be athletic. We’re going to have to be quick. And we’re going to have to be smart.”
EXPERIENCE HAS COR JESU THINKING BIG
Chargers coach Keith Price didn’t need to pass out name tags on the first day of practice.
Seniors Lily Rogers, Jillian Mattingly, Kelsey Watson and Emily Henken not only have been together on varsity since their sophomore season, they also have been on the same club team during that time. Team chemistry is not a problem.
“It’s a nice thing,” Price said. “You can tell they’ve been playing together for a long time. Our situation is we have to get the other players to develop.”
Mattingly, a middle hitter, and Henken, an outside hitter, will attend St. Louis University next fall. Watson, a middle hitter, has committed to Loyola-Chicago. Rogers is one of the area’s premier setters.
While the quartet has accomplished much on the club level, including advancing to nationals this summer, it still would like a taste of postseason success on the high school level. Cor Jesu’s season ended with a tough three-set loss to Lafayette in the Class 4 quarterfinals last season.
The Chargers, who have four state titles in school history, haven’t been to the final four since 2007.
“Obviously, it is a hurdle for us to overcome,” Price said. “With all the competition in St. Louis, there are so many club teams, the talent is amazing. On any given day, anybody can beat anybody. You just have to focus on the next point.”
The Chargers appear poised to make that run. Jennifer Nuelle should be a force at outside hitter, Jessica Smith is a versatile pin hitter and Emma Comparato and Maddie Hoffman lead a solid defense.
NEW COACH, SAME EXPECTATIONS FOR FRANCIS HOWELL
Danielle Rygelski had instant credibility from her players when she took over as head coach of the Vikings program in the spring. Her players simply had to look up at the banners of Howell’s 2011 and 2012 teams, which Rygelski starred on, that each finished fourth in the Class 4 state tournament.
Rygelski hopes to hang another banner — with a higher finish.
“My expectations are the same for me as a coach as they were for me as a player,” Rygelski said. “That is for Howell to be a school that people don’t run into, win conference with ease, win districts, battle in sectionals and get to state.”
Howell has the ingredients to make a run after falling in the Class 4 quarterfinals last season to eventual state champ Eureka.
Junior Anna Deutschmann is an explosive outside hitter. Sophomore outside hitter Izzy Ehrlich was the first player in the Howell program to make varsity as a freshman since Rygelski and a couple of her teammates did it in 2009. Junior setter Bree Zimmermann will run a 5-1 offense.
“We’re not the tallest team, but we’re very powerful and we work well together,” Rygelski said.
In an effort to build team chemistry, Rygelski dialed back some of the offseason camps and tournaments. opting to keep most of the offseason work in-house. It helped get Rygelski and her players on the same page, while giving them a break between the club and high school seasons.
It is all with one goal in mind.
“They know that I know the Howell way and I think they respect that,” Rygelski said. “They know what I expect. I want them to hang a banner and get a higher place than the No. 4 on it.”