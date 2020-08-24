Girls volleyball preseason notebook: Area teams adjust to best-of-5 format; Borgia, Hermann ready to defend crowns

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the sports landscape, Missouri girls volleyball teams were gearing up for some major changes.
Starting this season, varsity matches will move to a best-of-5 set format instead of a best-of-3. Classifications also are set to jump from four to five.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association won’t release the new class assignments until September — several weeks into the season — but area coaches already have been preparing for the new challenges and strategies the new formats present.
The longer matches have some coaches opting for larger rosters, considering different strategies and load management.
Lafayette coach Zach Young has experience managing best-of-5 matches from his time as an assistant at Lindenwood University. Still, the unique set of circumstances surrounding this season will test the veteran coach.
“So it's going to be a balancing act and also we're going to have to have a pretty good line of communication between our coaches and athletes and kind of seeing where they're at as far as you know, do they need an easier practice day or a day off? Or are they good to go hard that day?” Young said. “Especially if we get two, three matches in a week and they all go four or five games, that's a lot of play for kids who haven't been able to do much over the summer.”
Missouri was one of the last three holdouts in the U.S. to playing best-of-5 matches in high school volleyball. The change began on a trial basis in 2002 and took effect in most states in 2003 along with the advent of rally scoring.
The benefit, obviously, is more volleyball. The concern is subjecting athletes to over-use injuries. But if handled properly, coaches can turn that into a positive by giving opportunity to more players.
Incarnate Word coach Shane Weber expanded his roster to 13 players this season.
“You’re definitely going to see a lot more kids get time, a lot of younger kids get time,” Weber said. “As coaches, we’re going to get to see kids that didn't get time in best-of-3s now get time and maybe shine a little more than you think they were going to.”
The way coaches play the second and third may change depending on game situation and opponent.
“Maybe I want to try to get up 1-0 here and then I can roll the dice a little bit for lack of a better word and let some other kids get some time,” Weber said. “And if you go down in the second, you're still 1-1 and you have plenty of time to still get your starters in.”
Coaches also must change the mental approach of players who are used to best-of-3 matches in high school and club. Winning the first two doesn’t mean an early trip to the bus.
“A team that maybe in a night you can pretty easily beat in two and not even have to go to a third, those teams are going to come out, guns a blazing in that third game,” St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland said. “Kind of like when your rival comes into the gym and wants to beat you so bad that they play out of their minds the first set.”
Eureka coach Jodie Fowler believes players are excited for the change.
“I think this goes for everybody in the area, but these kids have been idle since March. They just want to play,” Fowler said. “They don't care how much they play. They just want to get on the court and compete.”
BORGIA, HERMANN LOOK TO CONTINUE WINNING TRADITION
Separated by 30 miles of Highway 100 between Franklin and Gasconade counties, the schools have a combined 25 state championships. Hermann has a state record 14 titles while Borgia is tied with Incarnate Word for second with 11.
Last year, both schools added to their respective trophy cases in a special way — with first-year coaches in Borgia’s C.J. Steiger and Hermann’s Phil Landolt. The two happen to be good friends who played volleyball together.
“It was really neat,” Steiger said. “We also had (several players) that play club ball in Hermann with all of those girls, so we were there cheering them on and they actually stuck around late, which really touched me because we had the last game of the night and they were early in the morning. They stuck around to watch us play the championship game so that meant a lot to us.”
Borgia, the defending Class 3 champion, doesn’t know what class it will compete in with the new five-class system. But the Knights should be a force no matter where they land.
Junior Ella Brinkmann, who led Borgia averaging 3.59 kills last season, will be the go-to option at outside hitter. Junior middle hitters Lynsey Batson and Kaitlyn Patke are coming off strong showings at state and junior right-side hitter Caroline Glastetter has improved by “leaps and bounds” according to Steiger.
Junior Annie Arand moves from libero to setter, replacing All-Metro first team selection Abby Lynn. Steiger isn’t worried about Arand handling the transition.
“She's been up on varsity since her freshman year and there's a reason why — because she's that good and she's played at that high level,” Steiger said. “She played (club for Rockwood Thunder) for years on the first team so she's used to that type of environment, that type of pressure.”
Hermann is seeking its third consecutive state title.
The Bearcats are powered by senior Grace Winkelmann, the area’s reigning kills leader who averaged 6.38 as a junior. The 5-foot-9 outside hitter faced a constant double and triple block but still couldn’t be stopped.
“She's just an athlete,” Landolt said. “She's kind of unassuming because she is 5-9 and pretty slight but she jumps really well, and she hits a really heavy ball and she's very smart about what she's doing.”
Two other all-state performers return in senior setter Hannah Grosse, who had more than 1,000 assists last season, and junior libero Chelsey Moeckli.
Moeckli’s twin sister, Cydney, who missed last season with a torn ACL, is back and provides another strong passer. Sophomore Holly Heldt will move from defensive specialist to middle hitter.
“We would love a repeat of last year's performance and that's our goal ultimately is to get number one again,” Landolt said. “We're just going to work hard and try to do it.”
GRONEK RETAKES REINS AT FRANCIS HOWELL CENTRAL
Julie Gronek knew she was leaving her Francis Howell Central team in goods hands when she decided to sit out last season after giving birth to twins. That proved to be an understatement.
Assistant coach Steve Le took over the head spot and led the Spartans to their first trip to the state tournament.
“He's a volleyball master when it comes to strategy and I pick his brain all the time,” Gronek said. “So I wasn't really worried about that. I knew we had a chance to be in very, very good heading into the season.”
Gronek doesn’t regret her decision. One of her twin girls was born with a heart defect, but both are healthy and the coach is back and eager to build on last year’s success.
But COVID-19 has delayed that process. The Spartans couldn’t do anything in June and their club season was disrupted. The start of school has been pushed back a week to Aug. 31, giving Gronek some extra time with her players where volleyball is the sole focus.
“It was nice for the girls have a little bit of break,” Gronek said. “I think it has made them come in with a little bit more hunger and a little bit more gratefulness that they have the opportunity to play. There's a lot of people in the area that don't have that opportunity right now.”
Junior Rainna Ostmann will take on a larger role in her second season of setting. Senior middle hitter Elexus Pearson will also take on an expanded role with more hitting opportunities and transfer Phoebe Kemper will solidify the middle.
Seniors Emma Hultz and Kirsten Steinmeyer, along with sophomore Faith Rekosh, are competing for time at outside hitter. Junior libero Alexis Arnel is a three-year varsity player.
The Spartans hope to improve on their fourth-place finish in Class 4 last season.
“They're hungry to have another opportunity at that,” Gronek said. “We definitely weren't happy with our results when we went down there, and I think there was some of that shell shock. … So, I think, hopefully they have a little bit more confidence there and I'm hoping that they're realizing that we don't need to be in awe of those programs. Obviously, they do great things, but we need to continue to work to improve to establish Howell Central as one of those dominant programs.”
