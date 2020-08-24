Girls volleyball preview: Mehlville's Iliff carefully sized up college choices before picking Mizzou

“We were driving up there to make another visit,” said her mom Susan, a former basketball and volleyball standout at Mehlville. “I looked at her paper and pointed, 'There’s your decision right there.' ”

Iliff arrived at the Columbia campus an hour later and immediately gave a verbal commitment to the coaching staff.

She remains pleased with her choice 28 months later.

“I know in my heart it was the right decision,” she said.

It was a simple but effective way to kick-start what could be an impressive college career.

Iliff is the top senior recruit in the area according to PrepVolleyball.com. She has turned in three eye-popping seasons for Mehlville, yet has flown under the radar, at least on the high school level.

But college coaches around the nation began trying to influence her as far back as her eighth-grade year.

A standout for the Rockwood Thunder club team, Iliff possesses a high ceiling and is expected to only get better — much like she has done throughout most of her career.