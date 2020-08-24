Girls volleyball preview: Mehlville's Iliff carefully sized up college choices before picking Mizzou

Jordan Iliff took pen to paper to make the biggest decision of her life.
More than two years ago, Iliff, now a senior at Mehlville High, struggled as more than 100 college volleyball scholarship offers came her way.
NCAA Division I schools around the country were relentless in their chase after the 6-foot-2 right-side hitter.
She wasn’t sure where to turn.
“When you’re 14 (years old), you don’t really think about your future, what college you want to attend, stuff like that,” she recalled. “I didn’t know what to do. I was just a little girl.”
Little in age — not size.
So Iliff took time to evaluate each college, forming a list of positives and negatives for every institution.
When it came to the University of Missouri, she quickly noticed something different.
“A lot of pros — and just one con,” she recalled.
That made the decision easy.
“We were driving up there to make another visit,” said her mom Susan, a former basketball and volleyball standout at Mehlville. “I looked at her paper and pointed, 'There’s your decision right there.' ”
Iliff arrived at the Columbia campus an hour later and immediately gave a verbal commitment to the coaching staff.
She remains pleased with her choice 28 months later.
“I know in my heart it was the right decision,” she said.
It was a simple but effective way to kick-start what could be an impressive college career.
Iliff is the top senior recruit in the area according to PrepVolleyball.com. She has turned in three eye-popping seasons for Mehlville, yet has flown under the radar, at least on the high school level.
But college coaches around the nation began trying to influence her as far back as her eighth-grade year.
A standout for the Rockwood Thunder club team, Iliff possesses a high ceiling and is expected to only get better — much like she has done throughout most of her career.
“She never stops impressing us,” Mehlville senior hitter Lauren Bell said. “Just when you think you’ve seen everything she can do, she does something else that’s even better.”
Iliff has 591 kills in three seasons with the Panthers, who have compiled a 53-36-8 mark during her tenure.
Ironically, volleyball did not start out as her favorite sport.
Always the tallest girl in her class, she took it up in third grade.
“It wasn’t that much fun,” she recalled. “It was just about getting it over the net.”
So Iliff naturally gravitated to soccer, softball, basketball and track and field. She especially enjoyed the triple jump.
But as volleyball became more complex, she was able to display her talents to the fullest.
By the time she reached seventh grade, she developed into a dominating two-way force at the net. Plus, she displayed an uncanny knack for setting.
“I still wasn’t sure it would become my favorite sport,” Iliff said. “But people kept coming up and telling me how good I was and telling me they were impressed.”
Susan recalls the compliments as well.
“Other parents kept saying, 'You won’t be paying for college for her,' ” she said. “That’s when I started to figure how special she could be.”
Colleges coaches quickly took notice.
Iliff politely spoke with every school interested in her services. She made unofficial visits to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Illinois and Purdue. Traditional powers Stanford, Nebraska and Penn State also made strong pitches.
But her bonds with Tigers coaches Joshua and Molly Taylor, along with former bench bosses Wayne and Susan Krekow, were simply too strong.
Thus she was able to write down four or five big pros on her evaluation sheet.
“It was close in proximity,” Iliff said. “I love the coaching staff, the town. And the facilities are great.”
The only negative was the Tigers’ lack of national titles like Stanford (nine) and Penn State (seven).
But Iliff has the potential to change all that.
“I hope my energy, my passion will help,” she said.
Iliff is left-handed, which fits in perfectly with her right-side position.
She still needs to improve on her blocking but feels she has the potential to become a six-rotation player, not just a hitting machine.
“There is so much I still need to improve on,” she said. “But I’ve never been afraid of working hard to get better.”
Iliff, who sports a 3.7 grade-point-average, still gains attention while roaming the halls at Mehlville. The gentle giant is a big girl on campus in more ways than one.
“I still want to be known for who I am — not just the tall girl,” she said.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS TO WATCH
MB: Morgan Isenberg, senior, Lafayette
The 6-footer was a steady presence as the Lancers posted a 31-9-2 record and finished second in Class 4 last season. Isenberg will look to build on her 1.81 kill and 1.07 block per set averages. A three-year varsity player, Isenberg will form a potent one-two combination with sophomore Jordyn Lochmann (1.72 kills per set last season).
OH: Kennedy Lane, junior, St. Pius X
The 5-foot-10 Lane was dangerous on the attack, leading the Lancers to a 25-5-2 record and a second-place finish in Class 2 last season. Lane averaged 4.88 kills per set and will lead St. Pius' offense once again. Lane also was strong in the passing game as she worked to become a strong six-rotation player.
OH: Belle Monaco, senior, O'Fallon Christian
A dynamic attacker, the 5-foot-10 Monaco helped the Eagles go 25-8-1 and reach the sectional round last season. The McKendree recruit averaged 4.13 kills a set, led the Eagles in aces (39), serve receive and had 182 digs. Monaco will provide solid leadership along with setter Addison Lyon, a Missouri recruit, and libero Josie Villard.
OH: Madison Scheer, junior, Eureka
A standout since she helped power the Wildcats to the Class 4 state title as a freshman, Scheer is eager to prove she can be one of the area’s best six-rotation players as well as a feared attacker. A 6-foot-1 outside hitter, she led the Wildcats to a 19-10 record last season, averaging 3.95 kills per set. Scheer, the lone holdover from the 2018 championship squad, will be counted on to lead a young but talented team.
OH: Audrey Weber, senior, St. Dominic
An All-Metro first-team selection, Weber averaged 4.6 kills a set in leading the Crusaders to a 26-9 record. A strong all-around player, she had 140 digs, led St. Dominic in kill percentage and put down 23 aces while excelling in serve receive.
