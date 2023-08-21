There is a feeling of unfinished business in the Freeburg gym.

Midgets coach Brooke Kloess believes the sky’s the limit for a team that returns several key components after finishing fourth in the Illinois Class 2A girls volleyball tournament last year and posting a 33-9 record.

“They weren't as happy with how we placed at state,” Kloess said. “I felt like they originally thought that was out of reach and now they know that it's not. And I think that is hopefully going to play a big piece in what we get out of them each and every night and what they are working and striving for.”

Senior outside hitters Lindsey Muskopf and Avery Hesseldenz are big reasons for the high expectations.

Muskopf put down 3.09 kills and is the only four-year starter Kloess has had in her nine-year tenure at Freeburg. Hesseldenz, a three-year starter, had a team-high 3.50 kills.

Kylie Stover and Gracie Mullins return as setters.

“Kylie started the season last year as my starting center,” Kloess said. “And then we had five injuries going into postseason and all that. It was a miracle season to get where we were with all the injuries that we had. So, Gracie actually stepped into that role, and she carried us through postseason in that setting role. So, having both of them lead the offense and kind of be the quarterbacks on the court and those leaders I think is going to help us out.”

Muskopf and Hesseldenz are also strong on the back row where Alyssa Wolf and Briley Schmittling will be competing for the libero role.

Wolf started at setter two years ago for Freeburg, but decided to focus on soccer last year. She is an all-state goalkeeper who has committed to Missouri S&T.

“She approached me in the spring and asked if there was any way that she put her volleyball shoes back on,” Kloess said. “She has come in and really worked hard and has shown that she really wants to help the girls and make an impact on the court.”

Aubrie Peterson, Olivia Kehrer and Talya Harrison are competing for time in at middle hitter.

Kloess said the only thing that can stop the Midgets this season is themselves.

“We have to also understand that we're going to have a target on our back and everybody is going to want us and everybody is going to give us their best game,” Kloess said. “And we have to produce and we have to rise up not only each and every night, but at practices as well, because we can't just have those lackadaisical practices and turn it on.”

Lafayette out to defend Class 5 crown

Expectations are always high for the Lancers, especially this season with several key pieces returning from the defending state champions.

But as always, coach Zach Young doesn’t hold this team to last year’s success.

“You're looking at the the kids we lost that last year, those seven kids, a phenomenal group of seniors, you know, talent wise, but also leadership wise,” Young said. “But you look at the kids we've got returning, we're very excited about the group we've got this year.”

Those returners include reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year Alyssa Nelson at setter. Nelson, a three-year starter, ran Lafayette’s offense to perfection during their postseason run and averaged 10.76 assists.

Two of her favorite targets, Maya Witherspoon and Allison Risley, also return. Witherspoon, a 5-foot-11 outside hittera recently announced her verbal commitment to play for Vanderbilt University.

Seniors Ellie Ems, Mia Moser, Megan Skaggs and Jayden Wiese will be counted on for senior leadership. Wiese is battling a knee injury, but hopes to return by the end of the season.

Lafayette, which went 32-6 last season, will have a new look on the back row after graduating a trio of defensive specialists. Moser and Skaggs are expected to solidify the defense and Nelson and Risley are also strong 6-rotation players and Megan Muschick and Addy Wiese are stepping up from JV.

Lafayette will co-host a new tournament called the Rockwood Classic from Sept. 8-9. It’s a 24-team tournament featuring teams from throughout Missouri, including all final four teams in the Class 5 tournament from last year, as well as Kansas power St. James.

“It's going to be a phenomenal tournament,” Young said. “And yeah, you want to play the best teams to not only see how you compete, but also what you got to work on.”

Young is excited to see how this team progresses and evolves.

“That's what keeps it exciting, that every year is new and every year is a new challenge,” Young said. “And again, we've got a group this year that if they're good teammates, and if they work together, it's going to be a fun team to watch.”

Incarnate Word heads to Florida tournament

Red Knights coach Shane Weber is known for opting for the toughest schedule possible, even if it sacrifices a sparkling win-loss record for his team.

This year’s schedule will leave certainly leave Incarnate Word battle tested. Incarnate will head to the Nike Tournament of Champions in Tampa, Fla., on Aug. 31 to face some of the best teams in the country.

“I threw them right into the fire,” Weber said.

The philosophy has had results. Last year’s team hovered around the .500 mark for the first half of the season but took off after the early challenges, posting a 29-13 record and finishing second in Class 4.

Incarnate lost just one player from that team and returns dominant middle hitter Tara Greenberry (4.39 kills) and setter Sammi Bergjans (10.72 assists).

Weber said Greenberry and Bergjans have shown marked improvement.

“They're just doing things that they weren't even doing last year,” Weber said. “Things they would try last year, they just weren't able to do them.”

Greenberry committed to the University of Houston and Bergjans in a Mercer recruit. Libero Abby Freund has committed to UT-Martin giving the Red Knights three Division I players.

“That college pressure is off, so now they can they're just kind of settle in and go to work because that's a lot of pressure for kids,” Weber said.

Junior Ellie Witthaus, who had 23 kills championship match last season, balances the offensive attack.

Allie Fuchs will lead the defense and Weber believes she is a future Division I player as well.

The Red Knights are out to take the next step and claim a state championship.

“The biggest thing for them to realize their potential is to make sure that they keep their focus on the moment,” Weber said. “There's a lot of excitement. There's a lot of expectation, of course. We've already talked about we have to focus on practicing. We have to focus on every match that's coming up next. Just go one step at a time.”