Ursuline Academy sophomore Elizabeth Koenig remembers her reaction to the news.

“I was in eighth grade, and I was like jumping up and down,” Koenig said. "I was so excited.”

Koenig had just found out the school had hired Jeff Cheak to take over its girls volleyball program.

Cheak is synonymous with winning when it comes to boys volleyball in Missouri. His St. Louis U. High program won a staggering 76 matches in a row and has claimed the last five and seven out of the last eight Class 4 state championships.

“I had gone to many of his state final games, so I knew who he was and stuff,” Koenig said.

While most of the Ursuline players knew of Cheak’s success, the coach made it a point to not make it a big deal.

“I didn't bring it up,” Cheak said. “I believe they all knew, but we really didn't talk about it much. What I don't want to put on them is the comparison. It's different teams.”

Senior Mikayla Ziemianski is one Bears player who didn’t know much about Cheak before last season, but he made a quick impression.

“A bunch of coaches are super hard to talk to and everything like that, but Cheak is one of the best coaches I've had, if not the best,” Ziemianski said. “He's a very easy person to talk to in all categories like life, volleyball, anything.”

Ursuline hoovered around .500 all last season as the players and coach adjusted to each other while navigating a tough schedule. But the Bears (14-12) turned it on when it mattered most, advancing to the Class 3 quarterfinals before losing a four-set match to Ste. Genevieve, which finished third at state.

The success has Ursuline looking for more this season.

“A lot of the team last year was still struggling with like coaching changes and stuff,” Koenig said. “And so this year I think we're all getting way more comfortable and confident and really coming together.”

Ursuline returns a young but talented team.

Koenig (1.63 kills, 4.05 assists) returns at setter. Sophomore Jillian Raterman put down 2.37 kills a set during her freshman campaign and has continued to grow at outside hitter.

Katie Krus, Bella Becker and Ziemianski are all in the mix at middle hitter.

“We have a really strong middle group,” Cheak said. “I'm really excited about where they could be by the end of the year.”

The key, though, for an undersized Bears team is ball control and defense.

Addyson Gresham, Mia Lato and Courtney Houston will anchor a stout back row.

“All three of them are really really strong and have been pushing each other, but it's been a really fun competition to watch between them,” Cheak said. “But those three are very impressive early in the year.”

The players have noticed a difference from a year ago.

“We want it so bad,” Ziemianski said. “And I think this year, it's just a matter of going into it not cocky. Just being super confident and confident like in ourselves and each other.”

That excitement is extending into the Ursuline community.

Several former players have come back to help with practices or even just offer encouragement.

“You make those friendships on the court and in the locker room and everything like that,” Ziemianski said. “And just knowing that carries on after you leave school and like coming back seeing Molly Higgins and Sophie Mika showing up, and Maddie Bock showing up, when we didn't even know they were coming. It really gives you an extra boost to keep pushing and like knowing they're here and they're fighting and they're rooting you on still and it really does serve a lot of purpose.”

That’s the type of tradition and program Cheak sought to instill when taking over at Ursuline.

“It has been crazy as far as how much support we've gotten from that side,” Cheak said. “We're even talking just messages from kids that are still in college talking back to the girls about how cool it is and how much they're watching the live streams and cheering for him. So, the UA community as a whole has really impressed me. To me, I think it's also part of my job to continue to grow that to even just further where they are from understanding what the volleyball family world is.”

The road won’t be easy. Ursuline has a tough schedule, especially playing in a conference that touts perennial state powers Cor Jesu, St. Joseph’s, Incarnate Word, Nerinx Hall and newcomer St. Dominic.

The ingredients are there, not only to take the next step in the immediate future, but also for long-term success that could have the Bears taking their place in that list of perennial powers.

“I'm so excited and sad at the same time knowing it's my last year, but I'm so excited for this season and the coming up seasons after I leave just knowing that we're leaving such a good team,” Ziemianski said. “And there's so many players even on JV and freshmen that are so capable of so much and they're just going to kill it.”

That younger group includes Koenig.

“If we just put the work in in the gym like I know we can, I think we will do really well,” Koenig said.

And Cheak even hopes to continue to grow as a coach as the Ursuline program grows.

“If you're not challenging yourself to grow, in my in my mind kind of start to slip back,” Cheak said. “The year at Ursuline also kind of changed the way I was doing some stuff this coming year at SLUH. So that's the fun part of the challenge.”