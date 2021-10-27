Girls volleyball rankings - 10/27/2021

-
Lafayette outlasts Eureka in five sets to claim Class 5 District 3 crown
-
Cor Jesu sweeps Oakville for eighth successive district title
-
Westminster re-rallies to knock off Clayton in five-set marathon
-
Francis Howell Central wins its fifth district title with sweep of Pattonville
-
St. Dominic outlasts Fort Zumwalt West to win third successive district title
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/27/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (32-4-1)
|2
|2. Eureka (30-4)
|1
|3. Cor Jesu (19-5-3)
|4
|4. Edwardsville (29-7)
|5
|5. O'Fallon (27-8)
|6
|6. Oakville (21-8)
|3
|7. St. Joseph's (16-9-1)
|7
|8. Marquette (24-6-3)
|8
|9. Nerinx Hall (19-10-4)
|10
|10. Francis Howell Central (19-8-3)
|NR
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/27/2021
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Borgia (30-5)
|1
|2. Mater Dei (30-5)
|2
|3. Hermann (27-5-1)
|3
|4. St. Dominic (21-10-3)
|5
|5. Jefferson (30-6-1)
|6
|6. Waterloo (26-5)
|4
|7. St. Pius X (23-8-4)
|8
|8. Breese Central (30-6)
|10
|9. Freeburg (29-7)
|7
|10. John Burroughs (22-3-5)
|12
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.