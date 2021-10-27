 Skip to main content
Girls volleyball rankings - 10/27/2021
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/27/2021
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (32-4-1)2
2. Eureka (30-4)1
3. Cor Jesu (19-5-3)4
4. Edwardsville (29-7)5
5. O'Fallon (27-8)6
6. Oakville (21-8)3
7. St. Joseph's (16-9-1)7
8. Marquette (24-6-3)8
9. Nerinx Hall (19-10-4)10
10. Francis Howell Central (19-8-3)NR
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Borgia (30-5)1
2. Mater Dei (30-5)2
3. Hermann (27-5-1)3
4. St. Dominic (21-10-3)5
5. Jefferson (30-6-1)6
6. Waterloo (26-5)4
7. St. Pius X (23-8-4)8
8. Breese Central (30-6)10
9. Freeburg (29-7)7
10. John Burroughs (22-3-5)12

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
