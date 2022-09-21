 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 5

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Eureka (9-1)1
2. Lafayette (10-5)2
3. Edwardsville (13-2)3
4. O'Fallon (12-4)5
5. Francis Howell Central (10-4-3)6
6. Nerinx Hall (12-2)8
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (7-0)10
8. Pattonville (13-2)11
9. Mascoutah (14-3)14
10. Francis Howell (11-3)NR
On the bubble: Cor Jesu (5-6), Marquette (6-4), Northwest Cedar Hill (13-3), Fort Zumwalt North (7-4-1), Parkway West (6-3-2), Lindbergh (6-4-1), Parkway Central (13-5-1)

People are also reading…

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Westminster (15-2-1)1
2. St. Pius X (11-1)3
3. Freeburg (14-3)4
4. Jefferson (15-3-1)6
5. Hermann (10-7)5
6. St. Dominic (9-2-1)NR
7. De Soto (17-4)13
8. Althoff (11-7)7
9. Gibault (12-4)10
10. Ursuline (5-3-2)9
On the bubble: Waterloo (12-4), Okawville (12-7), Columbia (11-6), John Burroughs (9-6-1), Hillsboro (8-7-2), Crystal City (7-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/191. Eureka (9-1) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 3-1.2. Lafayette (10-5) was idle.3. Edwardsville (13-2) was idl…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/161. Eureka (8-1) def. Oakville (4-7), 3-0.2. Lafayette (9-5) vs. Borgia (3-6), 5:30 p.m.3. Edwardsville (13-2) was i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News