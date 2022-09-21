Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Eureka (9-1)
|1
|2. Lafayette (10-5)
|2
|3. Edwardsville (13-2)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (12-4)
|5
|5. Francis Howell Central (10-4-3)
|6
|6. Nerinx Hall (12-2)
|8
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (7-0)
|10
|8. Pattonville (13-2)
|11
|9. Mascoutah (14-3)
|14
|10. Francis Howell (11-3)
|NR
|On the bubble: Cor Jesu (5-6), Marquette (6-4), Northwest Cedar Hill (13-3), Fort Zumwalt North (7-4-1), Parkway West (6-3-2), Lindbergh (6-4-1), Parkway Central (13-5-1)
People are also reading…
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2022
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Westminster (15-2-1)
|1
|2. St. Pius X (11-1)
|3
|3. Freeburg (14-3)
|4
|4. Jefferson (15-3-1)
|6
|5. Hermann (10-7)
|5
|6. St. Dominic (9-2-1)
|NR
|7. De Soto (17-4)
|13
|8. Althoff (11-7)
|7
|9. Gibault (12-4)
|10
|10. Ursuline (5-3-2)
|9
|On the bubble: Waterloo (12-4), Okawville (12-7), Columbia (11-6), John Burroughs (9-6-1), Hillsboro (8-7-2), Crystal City (7-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked